Five things we learnt during Lauren Dickason's first week of trial

On day three of the trial, Graham Dickason has continued to give evidence via video link from Pretoria, South Africa.

The trial of a woman accused of the murder of her three children has concluded its first week.

South African doctor Lauren Anne Dickason, 43, denies charges of murdering her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6, on the night of September 16, 2021, in Timaru.

A Christchurch jury will have to decide if she murdered the three children in cold blood, or if she was insane at the time, or experiencing a “disease of the mind” as a result of childbirth.

Here are five things we know from the first week of the trial, set down for three weeks.

The Crown’s ‘angry’ mother vs defence’s depressive episode

When Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae opened over the course of two hours on Monday, he outlined a mother who snapped at her children misbehaving and went about killing them in a clinical manner.

She then attempted to take her own life, he said.

“The Crown says there was an anger here in the killing of her children. There is no medical defence here, it is murder ... she knew it was morally wrong, and continued on [that] course.”

Responding in her brief opening, Dickason’s lawyer Kerryn Beaton KC said on the night of the killings, her client was experiencing “a major depressive episode of such severity that not only did she think she had to kill herself, she thought she had to take her girls with her”.

“Those close to her were worried about her, but tragically no-one recognised quite how unwell she was”, Beaton said.

Lauren Dickason sobbed in court as her husband gave evidence from South Africa.

Graham’s account of the fateful night

On Tuesday, Graham Dickason’s police interview was played to the court, in which he recounted coming home from a work dinner on the night of September 16, finding his wife in a disorientated state, and his three children’s lifeless bodies tucked into their beds with cable ties around their necks.

“I panicked. I didn’t know what to do. I ran back and asked her what’s she done,” he said.

Through an audiovisual link from South Africa, Graham recalled returning to his mother’s home in South Africa after the death of his children, where he found cable ties strung together among belongings left behind while they were packing.

Dickason had struggled with depression since the age of 15, he confirmed.

The three incidents of wanting to harm the children

Graham told McRae of Dickason having anxiety attacks while the twins were still young and soon before they got to New Zealand, evidence which left Dickason sobbing in court as she listened.

The incidents happened in May 2019, July 2021 and August 2021, Graham said.

In the three attacks, she spoke of harming the children. In the attack in July, she spoke of sedating the children and cutting their femoral arteries.

Lauren’s deteriorating mental health during Graham’s cross-examination

In cross-examination from the defence, Graham confirmed that Lauren’s mental health had worsened in the months leading up to the children’s deaths.

Riots and looting in South Africa, planning to emigrate, staying in quarantine and difficulty adjusting to small town Timaru all culminated in stress for the family, and Lauren in particular, he said.

The couple endured 17 rounds of IVF and one miscarriage before having Liane in 2014 and twins in 2018, he confirmed, which played a role in her ongoing depression.

The ups and downs of motherhood outlined in messages in 2020 and 2021

Over 900 messages on Lauren’s phone were read to the jury on Friday afternoon.

They outlined a woman at times struggling to cope with motherhood and misbehaving children, but also included positive notes where she professed their love for them.

In week of the deaths, Lauren said she hated living in New Zealand where the rental properties she was shown were "disgusting" and the people "unkempt”.

“I really want to come back.... this is not going to work for me.

“Don’t apply for NZ. They are so full of crap.”