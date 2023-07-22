Worried friend spoke to missing woman on phone after last sighting

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves speaks to media about the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao spoke to a friend 45 minutes after she was last seen.

Bao had been going door to door for work at 10.30am on Vickerys Rd when she went missing in the Wigram suburb on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said on Friday that one of her phones was found several kilometres west on the southern motorway near Blakes Rd.

At 11.16am on Wednesday, Bao rang her friend Jin Tian and had a four-minute conversation with her.

Tian told The Press in an exclusive interview, the conversation was in Mandarin and Bao sounded normal with nothing to indicate anything was wrong.

“I have butterflies in my stomach. I couldn’t work the whole day yesterday (Thursday),” Tian said. “I glued my eyes on the screen trying to find any useful information about her.”

Supplied 44-year-old real estate agent Yanfei Bao disappeared while working in Wigram, Christchurch, on Wednesday.

During the conversation, Bao asked Tian how someone she was working with could transfer $600,000 (more than 2.6 million RMB) from China to pay cash for a house.

A screenshot showing the date, time and duration of the call was seen by The Press.

Detective Inspector Reeves told The Press: “As a real estate agent it would be commonplace for agents to be discussing large sums of money and how to transfer money from overseas if overseas buyers were involved.”

Reeves did not answer questions about the timing of the call.

It has now been three days since Bao was reported missing.

Supplied Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday wearing the outfit pictured and reading glasses. This photo was taken a different day.

At a press conference on Friday evening Reeves said police were “growing increasingly concerned” for her and treating her disappearance as unexplained. There was nothing, at present, to suggest foul play.

“She appears to have been in good mental and physical health. Her colleagues say she's a diligent, hard-working woman, and this is really out of character. We’re keeping a very open mind as to what’s happened to her.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Several areas in Wigram have been searched since Bao disappeared.

More than 40 real estate agents across Christchurch stopped work to join the search for Bao, who was a new member of the team, Harcourts Wigram branch manager Hamish McLeod said.

Police asked anyone with information on Bao’s whereabouts to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.