Man jailed for neglect death of elderly woman has High Court appeal against deportation dismissed

Brian Taylor was convicted of failing to protect a vulnerable adult and was sentenced to six years in prison in 2016.

A man jailed for failing to protect an elderly woman whose “harrowing” neglect shocked authorities will not be able to appeal against his deportation in the High Court.

Brian Frank Taylor was convicted in 2016 following the death of 76-year-old Ena Lai Dung in Auckland.

In January 2015, Dung was found weighing just 29kg, covered in bugs, human waste and bed sores. She died of malnutrition and dehydration and was lying in her own urine and faeces, which had given her chemical burns.

Dung and her daughter Cindy Taylor were lodgers in the home Taylor shared with his wife, Luana. Cindy was of no relation to the couple.

Luana was also convicted of failing to protect a vulnerable adult, while Cindy was convicted of manslaughter.

Taylor was jailed for six years, but was granted parole in 2018, despite the parole board noting he appeared to minimise his involvement in Dung’s death.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Cindy Taylor, Dung’s daughter, was convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death.

Taylor, now 68, is a Canadian citizen. He came to New Zealand in 1997 with Luana, a New Zealand citizen, and the pair married in 1998. Taylor was granted a residence visa in 2006.

In November 2021, Taylor was issued a deportation liability notice. New Zealand residents can be deported up to 10 years after their visas are granted if they commit certain serious crimes.

Taylor appealed the notice to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal and said deportation would be a “disaster” for him and Luana and would mean the end of their relationship of over 30 years.

The appeal was declined as the tribunal found it wouldn’t be unjust or unduly harsh for his deportation.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Luana Taylor cannot travel to Canada due to health issues and her criminal conviction.

Taylor sought leave to appeal the decision in the High Court, claiming there had been “errors of law” in the decision.

In a submission to Justice David Johnstone in the High Court in Auckland, Taylor said the tribunal failed to consider his risk of future offending, made incorrect findings on his family support in Canada and the decision-making process was “procedurally unfair”.

Taylor’s lawyer, Simon Graham said the tribunal accepted Taylor had a low risk of future offending but didn’t refer to or discuss it in the decision.

Graham said while the tribunal found no evidence his relationship with his siblings and children in Canada had irretrievably broken down, evidence from Taylor and Luana’s son was omitted.

Lastly, Graham noted the tribunal didn’t accept Luana wouldn’t be able to manage without Taylor, but a needs assessment report hadn’t been filed.

Stuff Brian, Luana and Cindy Taylor pictured at Auckland Aiport prior to the offending.

Rosemary Grierson, acting on behalf of the Minister of Immigration, said no seriously arguable error was made and the tribunal “acted fairly”.

Grierson noted a low risk of future offending wasn’t an exceptional humanitarian consideration and the tribunal was entitled to take the view that an irretrievable break-down hadn’t occurred between Taylor’s family.

Luana wasn’t referred by her GP for a needs assessment until May 2022 and her GP told the tribunal she could manage without Taylor, Grierson said.

Justice Johnstone said none of Taylor’s proposed issues raised a “seriously arguable” question of law to warrant a High Court decision.

Taylor’s application for leave to appeal his deportation was dismissed.