Drunk driver threw alcohol into field while young mum lay dead in car he crashed

Raeychel Williams had dreams of a better future, said her family at Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

Ezekiel Paparoa threw cans of alcohol into a nearby field as a passenger in the car he had just crashed lay dead in the wreck.

On Wednesday at the Manukau District Court, the family of Raeychel Williams ​(Ngāpuhi), the woman who died in the crash, saw Paparoa sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Williams’ sisters spoke of the hole that her death had left in their lives, and the division the case had caused in their once tight-knit family.

The mother of one died when Paparoa crashed his car on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in rural south Auckland in the early hours of August 13, 2022.

His blood alcohol was 93mg per 100 millilitres of blood – nearly double the legal limit – and he had been huffing nitrous oxide only hours before the crash.

According to court documents, Williams earlier met up with Paparoa and two of her cousins at a house in Papakura where they drank alcohol, then drove to Kawakawa Bay, where they kept drinking and listening to music.

Shanell Williams/Supplied Raeychel Williams left behind a young son after she died.

Paparoa and the two other passengers, but not Williams, also inhaled nitrous oxide.

On their way back to Papakura, Paparoa was speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road and cutting corners, which Williams, who was in the backseat without a safety belt on, caught on video.

Not long after the car sped through Clevedon, Paparoa lost control, hit a power pole and rolled the car, leaving Williams dead and the other two passengers injured.

Judge Moses said Paparoa threw cans of alcohol from the car into a nearby field before the police arrived at the scene.

Williams died in the wreck, while the others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dozens of her family members wearing shirts emblazoned with the words “Justice for Raeychel” packed the gallery, while on the other side of the courtroom Paparoa’s mother sat alone in support of her son.

Williams’ younger sister, 22-year-old Shanell Williams, started to cry even before she could begin to read her victim impact statement.

She said “my heart shattered” as she spoke of not being able to forgive herself for not answering what would turn out to be the final call from her sister on the night she was killed.

“I will never forget you and the memories we made together... I would trade the world to just have you come home again.”

Shanell Williams/Supplied Shanell Williams broke down in court while remembering her sister.

Judge Moses said Paparoa had failed to engage with court authorities for a pre-sentence report and had not completed a restorative justice programme he agreed to.

But Paparoa’s counsel, Paul Pati, said his client was very remorseful and “does not wish to shift the blame to anyone but himself… He is solely responsible.”

Pati said his client acknowledged what he did was wrong, and his goal was to seek forgiveness.

Speaking from the dock before his sentence was handed down, Paparoa said he understood his sorrow and remorse didn’t mean much to the Williams family, but “I’m here to take justice whatever is served”.

Paparoa was convicted of driving under the influence causing death, reckless driving causing injury and driving with a suspended licence.

He was sentenced to 28 months in prison.