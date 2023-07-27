Jury to consider fate of woman accused of sexually abusing ex-boyfriend's stepdaughter

A jury will retire Thursday to deliberate over charges against Jemma Taylor. (File image)

A woman accused of sexually abusing a child in her room had gone missing from a party, before reappearing, “very much different than when she left”, a court has heard.

It was during this moment of disappearance that Jemma Taylor is alleged to have entered an 11-year-old girl’s room multiple times and sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

Taylor is on trial at the Auckland District Court, facing three charges of sexual conduct with a child under 12.

The alleged offending happened in 2012, at the home of her ex-boyfriend, during a birthday party.

The complainant was his stepdaughter.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Sarah Murphy called her last three witnesses, including James Bishop - a friend of the stepfather, who was also at the party.

Bishop told the court only four people, including Taylor, remained at the party after the children had gone to bed.

He noticed Taylor had suddenly disappeared, and while he couldn’t remember how long for, he said it was for a “wee while”.

He said he went to look for her, worried because they all had been drinking, and he wanted to make sure she was okay.

Bishop said he checked around the house, including the living and dining areas, kitchen and poked his head into the hallway, which led to the bedrooms.

Taylor was nowhere to be found, he said.

When she returned to the group, Bishop said she seemed different, and appeared more drunk.

The night escalated from there, with police being called after Taylor had shattered glass and a bowl, and ran head first into a glass door to hurt herself.

This began when her ex-boyfriend heard from his ex-wife that the complainant wanted to leave his house.

In her closing, Murphy said while there were inconsistencies to the details of the night from witnesses, it was clear that something did happen in the child’s bedroom.

She said two witnesses testified Taylor’s behaviour escalated when her ex-boyfriend went into the child’s room to find out what was wrong.

Taylor’s lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, KC, in her closing said there were inconsistencies in the complainant’s account, in the number of times Taylor allegedly entered her room.

She also asked why she waited nine years to report the offending, and didn’t speak up on the night when her stepfather, mother and grandparents came to see her.

Dyhrberg told the jury the complainant wanted to get revenge on her stepfather because their relationship had deteriorated, when she made the allegations.

The jury will retire on Thursday for a verdict.