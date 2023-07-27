Person arrested following carjacking in Christchurch city centre

Person taken into custody after carjacking in Christchurch on Thursday morning.

A person was taken into custody on Thursday morning following a carjacking on Cambridge Tce in Christchurch.

Canterbury police were called around 6.50am to reports of a person’s car being stolen where the offender allegedly removed the owner out of the vehicle before they fled.

Police said they were able to track the car to Queenspark Dr in Parklands, 10km away from the incident.

A witness, who asked not to be named, was driving to work down Queenspark Dr when he noticed a heavy police presence.

"There were police [officers] out of their cars on both sides of the road near Ashwood St and another six or seven squad cars further along Queenspark Dr, near Queenspark kindergarten.

"There was a guy with no shirt on in cuffs and a girl in her pyjamas was screaming at the cops," he told The Press.

“Enquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered,” the police spokesperson said.