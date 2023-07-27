Prison escaper found guilty of raping woman while on the run

Damon John Exley, also known as John Douglas Willis, escaped from Rimutaka Prison in February 2022. (File photo)

A Rimutaka Prison escaper has been found guilty of abducting and raping a woman who gave him a lift when he was on the run.

During his trial this week a jury at the High Court in Wellington was told Damon John Exley, 54, also known as John Douglas Willis, was previously convicted of offending in 2000 and 2005.

The Crown alleged those previous offences showed he had a propensity to use weapons to hold up women so he could sexually assault them.

The jury was read a statement that said real estate agents were the victims in both previous cases.

He showed an imitation firearm to one and threatened to shoot her. In the other case he had a steak knife which he broke in response to the woman’s pleading.

He told one that he would “have his way” with her, and kissed her before she was able to escape from her car and get away.

The other happened after he escaped from police custody and went with an agent to see a couple of properties. Inside a house he produced the knife and told the woman to take off her clothes. She escaped out a window.

Exley, who is already serving an open-ended term of preventive detention, faces sentencing in October on the latest offences. The Crown says it wants preventive detention imposed again.

Exley was found guilty of abduction for the purpose of sexual connection, assault with a weapon, and rape.

The complainant, who was in her 60s, said she picked him up when he was hitch-hiking in the rain on February 20, 2022, north of Wellington.

He told her he had escaped from prison, showed her a knife and said he was going to have sex with her. She said she was terrified and tried to gain his confidence over several hours before she was able to ask a young man in Masterton to contact police for her.

Exley did not give evidence in court but his interview with police was recorded and played to the jury. He said she initiated having sex with him and she enjoyed it but he just went through the motions.

His lawyer, Letizea Ord said the two had a rapport. The woman was a bit of a rebel and helped him get where he wanted, but she was frightened when she saw the knife in his backpack.

The woman said she didn’t alert anyone earlier because she didn’t think they could help her.

Prosecutor Stephanie Bishop said people reacted to traumatic situations in different ways. The woman did not shy away from any detail to make herself look good when she gave evidence, Bishop said.

She said the woman was waiting for the right person to tell who she thought would stay calm.

Justice Paul Radich said the jury had to decide if the woman consented to sex, or Exley could have had a reasonable belief in consent.

He told them they should not reach verdicts based on what Exley admitted doing in the past.

The jury was told Exley had already pleaded guilty to escaping from prison last year, taking a van, and burglary.