Taggers arrested after mid-week Wellington spray-painting spree

The tagger was caught brazenly spray-painting the front of a Wellington food provider Wednesday evening.

Police have charged a group of taggers who went on a mid-week graffiti rampage through the capital, with one brazenly tagging a restaurant window.

A video shared with Stuff captured a young man spraying a white tag across the glass storefront of a Courtenay Place fast food eatery at 8.24pm last Wednesday.

The young man, who is wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, a blue hat, and a backpack, does not acknowledge the pedestrians on the street behind him or the restaurant’s staff filming him as he spray-paints across the venue’s glass windows.

A spokesperson said three 22-year-old men were taken into custody after police responded to reports about a group of people tagging multiple surfaces around Courtenay Place and Taranaki St, about 8.45pm on June 26.

The three men were all charged with wilful damage, with one served with the additional change of escaping police custody.

It’s understood four vehicles parked outside Harvey Norman on Tory St were tagged by this group the same night.