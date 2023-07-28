By air, land and on water: The search for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao

The case of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao is now a homicide investigation, police say.

By land, air and on the water – searchers have scoured a river, ditches and a lake as part of a massive operation to try and find missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The 44-year-old mother to a 9-year-old girl was last seen alive 10 days ago in a residential Christchurch street where she was due to show a potential buyer a house listed for sale.

Her disappearance has sparked a homicide investigation, and a huge search effort.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at Christchurch Airport last Saturday with no bags and a one-way ticket to Shanghai. He was later charged with kidnapping Bao. Further charges are likely, the detective in charge of the case said earlier this week.

While police have a suspect in custody, Bao remains missing.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Coastguard staff head out to Lake Ellesmere where a search was conducted using sonar.

Detectives have tracked the movements of the kidnapping accused through the help of tips from the public, cellphone data and CCTV footage, Stuff understands.

Their search for Bao has largely concentrated on two areas – New Brighton and the Halswell River, south of Neills Rd, near Lake Ellesmere.

On Friday morning, a helicopter took to the sky near a search base at Motukarara, while teams of people on the ground painstakingly made their way along both edges of the swollen, muddy brown Halswell River, near Duckpond Rd.

Coastguard staff onboard two inflatable boats used sonar to search the shallow water of Lake Ellesmere, near the mouth of the Halswell River.

About 12.30pm, staff on the boats thought they might have made a breakthrough. Police attended, and people were seen crossing their fingers as they headed back out onto the lake towing an inflatable stretcher. But it wasn’t to be, and the two boats returned to shore about 1.5 hours later empty-handed.

Supplied The search for Yanfei Bao, 44, continued on Friday.

Bao was last seen about 10am on Wednesday, July 19 on Trevor St, in the western Christchurch suburb of Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a house.

She was reported missing later that day after she failed to pick up her daughter from after school care.

Police have appealed for sightings of Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis, registration PKT556, from about 12.30pm on July 19, until it was found about 10 hours later in Iroquois Place, Wigram.

A silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101, which belonged to the man accused of kidnapping her, was seen in Trevor St about the time she disappeared.

Bao’s cellphone was found in bushes on the side of the Southern Motorway, near Blakes Rd, on July 21.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Coastguard staff search Lake Ellesmere for Yanfei Bao using sonar on Friday.

On Thursday, Stuff revealed police visited the Trevor St home on July 20 but found no obvious sign of anything sinister, and allowed Harcourts to continue to market it – which included an open home on Sunday afternoon.

Police seized the property under search warrant late that day, and it became the focus of an intense forensic examination. The examination appeared to have finished on Friday.

On Wednesday – the day police said Bao’s disappearance was being treated as a homicide inquiry – police divers helped search a stretch of the Halswell River near Neills Rd.