Porn for prisoners: Guard allegedly supplied inmates naked images in their weekly shopping

A Corrections officer is suspected of smuggling pornography for prisoners – taking in images on USB sticks that were then printed, laminated and delivered to inmates in their weekly shopping.

The woman, a veteran Corrections staffer, has been suspended and police alerted after the discovery at Christchurch Men’s Prison late last month.

Images of naked women were found in cells and on computers at the prison, which is one of the country’s largest jails.

Each week, prisoners are able to spend up to $70 from their trust account on items such as toiletries and junk food.

Other prisoners, mainly ageing child sex offenders, make up the orders in what’s known as the canteen distribution centre at the prison, which the Corrections officer oversaw. The items are then distributed in clear, sealed plastic bags.

It’s suspected the Corrections officer loaded the pornography from USB sticks onto computers in the distribution centre. It was then printed on A4 paper, laminated, rolled up and put into the shopping bags of prisoners who’d ordered it.

A source says it’s believed inmates deposited money into a bank account to pay for the illicit images.

It is unclear how the Corrections officer allegedly bypassed security with the USB devices. She has not responded to requests for comment.

In a statement, Corrections southern regional commissioner Glenn Morrison said on June 21 staff at the prison received information that inmates had files stored on computers in the distribution centre.

David White/Stuff The pornography was distributed to inmates in their weekly shopping. (File photo)

Staff searched the distribution centre, prisoners’ cells and communal areas at the prison. Police were notified and seized USB sticks and other IT devices for examination. Pornography, which is banned behind bars, was found on the devices, computers in the distribution centre and in printed form in cells. No child abuse images were discovered, Morrison said.

He confirmed a staff member had been suspended and was subject to an employment investigation. There was no suggestion any of their colleagues were involved. Several prisoners had been “placed on misconduct” for distributing and/or possessing pornography.

“The overwhelming majority of our people act with integrity, honesty and professionalism. We demand a high standard of conduct and integrity from all employees, and if staff don’t meet the standards required, we take action.”

Morrison said computers with the porn on them were not connected to Corrections’ “corporate network” or the Internet.

IT systems in distribution centres across the country were upgraded last year, but some prisons had kept old computers to train prisoners.

“As soon as Corrections’ national commissioner became aware of this, he directed all prisons to immediately remove and securely store all IT equipment in all distribution centres that were not connected to the Corrections corporate network. This has been done.”

Computers in the distribution centres were now password protected to prevent prisoners from accessing them.

The incident is the latest in a series of embarrassing episodes for the department at Christchurch Men’s Prison.

In 2019, a group of inmates who were drunk on home brew filled a skip with water in the engineering workshop and used it as a swimming pool.

That same year, Stuff revealed how a team of elite prison guards ran a secret, unauthorised spying operation for years.