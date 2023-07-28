Dog 'intervenes' in man's choking and kicking assault on partner

Jerome Karaitiana’s victim screamed for neighbours to help while he kicked her using his shins, hitting her on the face and her left arm which she used to protect herself. (File photo)

Jerome Karaitiana said a woman he was in a relationship with was yelling at him like a man, so he beat her like a man.

But her dog “intervened” to stop him – not before a bone in her forearm was broken and she was beaten black and blue.

Wellington District Court Judge Ian Mill has sentenced Karaitiana, 42, to three years and nine months’ combined jail on charges of wounding, strangulation and disqualified driving. He pleaded guilty.

Karaitiana was intoxicated when he started arguing with the woman at about 5.20pm on November 10, 2022, a police summary said.

He grabbed her throat for up to 15 seconds and she grabbed him by the testicles and managed to wriggle out of his hold, police said.

Karaitiana followed when she tried to escape, pulling her hair and punching her repeatedly.

While she was on the ground he grabbed her by the throat and then put her in a choke hold until she felt herself begin to black out.

The police summary said Karaitiana was still punching her while he had her in the choke hold and only stopped after her dog “intervened”.

The victim screamed for neighbours to help while he kicked her using his shins, hitting her on the face and her left arm which she used to protect herself. The ulna bone fractured.

She was admitted to hospital and needed a plate inserted to repair the bone fracture. She also suffered concussion, black eyes and a bruised face, grazes on her forehead and back of her head, as well as marks and bruises on her neck and chest.

Karaitiana said she was yelling at him like a man, so he started beating her like a man, police said.

His lawyer, Phil Mitchell, said it was a repeat of things Karaitiana had witnessed as a child. It was tragic in so many ways, he said.

Where to get help