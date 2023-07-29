Givealittle page set up for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao

The case of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao is now a homicide investigation, police say.

A Givealittle page has been set up for real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who has been missing for more than a week and is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

The page is asking for support for Bao’s family to help “ease the burden” as they are left “devastated and in deep sorrow”.

The 44-year-old mother to a 9-year-old girl was last seen alive 10 days ago in a residential Christchurch street where she was due to show a potential buyer a house listed for sale.

“Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter, and a loving mother to her young child, Momo,” the page reads.

Facebook/Supplied Yanfei Bao has been missing for 10 days.

Bao's parents are due to arrive in New Zealand “with shattered hearts, seeking answers and closure for their missing daughter”.

“The journey comes with immense emotional and financial challenges as they face the reality of the situation.”

The page said contributions would go directly to Bao’s partner Paul Gooch, to provide essential support to those impacted by his wife’s disappearance, including Paul, her parents and her daughter.

The search for Bao will continue through the weekend and has been largely concentrated on two areas – New Brighton and the Halswell River, south of Neills Rd, near Lake Ellesmere.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said the search was currently on pause until water levels receded.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Police and Land SAR teams make their way down the Halswell River towards Lake Ellesmere during the search for Yanfei Bao.

On Friday morning, a helicopter took to the sky near a search base at Motukarara, while teams of people on the ground painstakingly made their way along both edges of the swollen, muddy brown Halswell River, near Duckpond Rd.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at Christchurch Airport last Saturday with no bags and a one-way ticket to Shanghai. He was later charged with kidnapping Bao. Reeves said earlier this week that further charges were likely.

“The investigation team has now received in excess of 200 pieces of information, which is helpful to piecing together what has happened,” Reeves said.

Police continue to be interested in hearing from the public who saw Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19.

Reeves has urged anyone who saw a silver Nissan Dualis between 12.30pm and 10.45pm to contact police.

Information can be reported to police via 105, either by calling or going online referencing the file number 230720/5911.