Teenage boy calls police after stealing mum's car and getting it stuck

Police helped a teen who could not start his family’s car.

Police were called to help a young motorist in trouble. That trouble was just getting started.

Officers were called to a property at the Dunedin coastal suburb of Waldronville on Saturday about 2.30am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Earlier a 16-year-old male had called police saying ‘’he was stuck in a vehicle at that address’’.

‘’He had stolen his parents’ car, and driven to that address and now didn’t know how to get it into drive to drive it back home.’’

Officers drove the teen – and the vehicle – back to his mother’s home.

Youth Aid would follow up the incident, as the teen did not have a driving licence, Bond said.