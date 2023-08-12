Police ask public for information after ram raid in Canterbury

Police appeal to public for help to locate ram raiders in Christchurch.

Police are asking the public for information after a ramraid at a dairy in Christchurch on Saturday morning.

At 5.30am a dairy on Stark Drive in Wigram was broken into as four offenders took items from the store before fleeing the scene in a different vehicle.

“The car was initially pursued by police, however officers abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving,” a police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are underway to identify and find the people involved.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information that could help with their search.

Information can be provided by contacting police via their 105 number and quoting the file number 230812/4100, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.