Person in critical condition after car collides with pedestrian in Auckland's Ponsonby

A car and pedestrian collided in the Auckland suburb Ponsonby on Saturday leaving one person in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said that emergency services responded to the crash on Redmond St around 12.40pm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff

Cordons are in place at the intersecting streets of Pompallier Tce and Jervois Rd and police remain at the scene.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area where possible.