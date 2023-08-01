Man imprisoned for killing his infant daughter in Invercargill

Daniel Wallis, 25, was sentenced to three years and three months prison for the manslaughter of his infant daughter when appearing in the High Court at Invercargill on August 1.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The thought of getting on with life feels impossible for a woman whose baby girl died at the hands of her partner.

Daniel Wallis was on Tuesday sentenced in the High Court at Invercargill to three years and three months prison after admitting to causing the death of his child.

Wallis, who earlier admitted a charge of manslaughter, forcefully smacked Hope Elizabeth Wallis McFall-Schultz around the head with an open hand two or three times in Invercargill, the Crown summary of facts says.

Five-month-old Hope died from complications resulting from the head injuries inflicted on her.

Wallis, aged 25, had initially been charged with murdering five-month-old Hope in January, 2021, and pleaded not guilty. But the Crown amended the charge to manslaughter and Wallis admitted the lesser charge.

The victim impact statement of Hope’s mother, read by a senior detective, described her pain and inability to move on with life since the tragic events which led to her daughter’s death.

“The thought of trying to get on with life without Hope seems impossible. I don’t trust anyone and I don’t know if I ever will again.”

supplied Hope Elizabeth Wallis McFall-Schultz died in Starship Hospital on January 26, 2021, after being assaulted by her father Daniel Wallis.

Wallis had taken her joy and motherhood away from her, and she missed Hope’s cheeky grin and big smile.

“You aren’t the man I thought you were, everything was a lie,” her statement said.

She would forever regret being with Wallis, but she would never regret Hope. “She was my world.”

On the night of the tragedy, Hope’s mother had gone out, and Wallis was alone with the child, exhausted from a long working week, and unable to prioritise Hope’s safety over how upset he felt as the baby cried, the court heard.

Justice Melanie Harland, when sentencing Wallis, said there were three aggravating factors – Hope was extremely vulnerable, Wallis was her father and it was his job to protect her, and he used violence against her.

But Harland accepted his offending was spontaneous due to a sudden loss of control when he was feeling stressed and overwhelmed. There had previously been no suggestion such a thing could happen, she said.

Defence lawyer Michael Vesty said Wallis, who was in tears as the victim impact statements were read, had imposed a life sentence on himself for his actions.

“He will serve his prison sentence without issue ... but there will be no moving on or getting over this.”

Prior to the incident, Wallis - who had no previous convictions - was seen as an attentive parent who worked long hours to provide for his family.

His behaviour was inexcusable, but he had immediately sought help, Vesty said.

He was in a complete state of panic and vomited in the sink because he was “repulsed by his own actions”. His “momentary act of violence” was completely out of character, he added.

“He will bear the guilt and shame of his behaviour for the rest of his life.”

The summary of facts says Hope’s mother fed and settled Hope in her bassinet before going out to visit friends, leaving Wallis with Hope.

Following the incident, Wallis’ initial story was he was attempting to feed Hope on the couch and she would not take the bottle.

He said he threw the bottle on the ground and Hope wriggled out of his arms and fell head first onto the bottle on the floor.

He said she initially appeared okay, and he thought she was asleep, but she later became unresponsive.

The medical findings were inconsistent with the description of events given by Wallis, with a neuropathologist noting there was no literature to support the catastrophic head injuries having been caused by such a low-level fall.

After Wallis was charged by police, he provided another explantation through his lawyer, saying Hope was forcefully smacked around the head with an open hand two or three times.

The pathologist advised the injuries were consistent with that explanation.

Hope had been born three months premature in Invercargill Hospital on August 25, 2021 and transferred to the Dunedin neonatal unit.

She was released to her parents home four days before Christmas 2021 and in January, before the assault, clinicians said she was progressing well and was in good health.