Police raid Greymouth business and arrest man for indecent assault

A man was arrested in Greymouth after his workplace was raided. (File photo)

Police raided a West Coast business and arrested a man for indecent assault.

A pre-planned search warrant was executed in Greymouth last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said a 32-year-old man was due to appear in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday on several charges including indecent assault.

“As the matter is before the court we are unable to provide any further information,” she said.

A statement by the man’s employer said: “We are co-operating fully with police as they investigate matters.

“The store has been closed during this time.”

Do you know more? Email joanne.naish@stuff.co.nz