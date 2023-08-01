Police raid Greymouth Pizza Hut and arrest a man for indecent assault

Pizza Hut in Greymouth is closed until further notice as a man appears in court.

Police raided a West Coast Pizza Hut and arrested a man for indecent assault.

A pre-planned search warrant was executed at Pizza Hut in Nelson St, Greymouth, at about midday on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said a 32-year-old male was due to appear in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday on several charges including indecent assault.

“As the matter is before the court we are unable to provide any further information,” she said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff A sign on the window at Pizza Hut in Greymouth.

Pizza Hut opened in Greymouth in November 2022 as an independent franchise, but the brand is owned by Restaurant Brands.

“We are co-operating fully with police as they investigate matters related to two people working at an independent franchisee store in Greymouth,” said a Restaurant Brands spokesperson.

“The store has been closed during this time.”

