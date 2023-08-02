Those protesting funding cuts at University of Otago inflicted 'tens of thousands of dollars' in damage

Police arrested three men at the University of Otago Commerce building on Tuesday.

Three protesters protesting against staffing cuts to the University of Otago are understood to have caused damage costing ‘’tens of thousands of dollars’’.

Police were called to the University of Otago campus over reports the trio had defaced property inside the Commerce Building as part of a protest on Tuesday, about 2pm.

Attending officers arrested three men – aged 18, 20 and 33 – who were each arrested and charged with wilful damage.

The trio, of which one was a student, were bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Damage included spray-painting walls, and permanently damaging fire doors after nails were driven through them.

It is understood the cost of repair was expected to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Critic A social media post by student publication Critic show protesters inside the room.

The University of Otago’s acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Tony Ballantyne said ‘’Peaceful protest has a long tradition at the University of Otago’’.

‘’It is important that students and staff are able to express their views and protest within the law.’’

‘’However, there is no place for vandalism or disorderly actions, particularly when the safety of others is put at risk.

‘’This is against the kaupapa of our community and is not welcome.’’

The university was supporting the police in the investigation.

Posters advertising the protest warned that the tertiary institution, which is grappling with a $60 million fiscal deficit with the potential loss of hundreds of jobs, “should be used to facilitate the creation of a better world, not build larger buildings and fill bulging pockets’’.