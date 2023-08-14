Gym-goers band together to stop ramraids and turn teen lives around

Te Aukaha Youth programme mentors youngsters between the ages of 13 and 18, using a gym on Auckland’s North Shore.

A 15-year-old has gone from robbing houses and trying to steal cars to a mechanic apprenticeship, thanks to a new programme created by locals concerned about crime on Auckland’s North Shore.

The 10-week programme called Te Aukaha​ is ​operated from Snap Fitness in Mairangi Bay, and provides fitness education, mentoring and nutrition services, as well as transitional opportunities for young people at risk of offending.

Jethro Hooker,​ one of the founders, said the idea was birthed in 2022 when a group of six gym-goers got together to address the “out-of-control ramraids”.

“We spent seven months putting together this programme for at-risk youth with the goal of motivating them to change their ways, and get them off the street,” Hooker says.

Hooker, who has a background in finance, said he started by ringing schools on the North Shore, looking for “children who were falling through the cracks, in the youth justice system, getting in trouble with police or were just really struggling”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Te Aukaha Youth programme mentors 13 to 18-year-olds using a gym on Auckland’s North Shore. From left: Jethro Hooker, Lance Thompson, Merran Kiel, Jeremy Aitu Liu, Simon Hooker and Brie Tawhai.

“Setting up the foundation was extremely hard. We had no money in the bank, and because we were an unknown organisation, nobody would refer their kids to us,” he said.

He said the community supported the programme, with some offering clothing for the participants as well as career counselling.

Merran Keil,​ a lawyer for ​23 years and another founding member of Te Aukaha, said the programme hit close to home, as her 14-year-old had been stealing cars and getting in trouble with the law.

“Our family became very close to police, and the Youth Aid officers, because they were bringing my son home at 3 o'clock in the morning,” Keil said.

“We knew it was a social problem, and the group of us at the gym thought, ‘How can we use these different skills between us to come up with a solution?’

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Te Aukaha has governance policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety of their rangatahi, mentors and trainers.

“We thought: instead of these children getting their thrills from stealing a car and driving it with the police helicopter chasing them, they could instead become fit and be a part of a positive community.”

Marist Alternative Education – a school for disengaged youngsters – was the first to sign up in February, referring 12 students to the programme, three days a week.

15-year-old Khail Fraser​ was one of them. He said he was trying to steal a car and had been robbing houses when he was referred to the programme.

“I wasn't really that good of a person. I was raised in a not so good home with not the best people and I got into some trouble,” Fraser said.

“But the gym has given me something to focus my attention on. Whenever I get upset or want to do something bad, I’ve got something to do to put my mind off of it and its helped me heaps.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The programme aims to teach its students new coping mechanisms in an effort to steer them away from crime.

Fraser said he hasn’t touched a car since joining the programme and now has a mechanic apprenticeship lined up.

The programme is now funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), which provided a one-off grant of $50,400. Seven schools have signed up more than 100 children between them.

Dan Brunt​, MSD Regional Commissioner, said the ministry was supporting Te Aukaha Foundation, “so they can help our rangatahi pursue their educational, training and employment goals”.

“Whether that young person is finishing school or getting ready to start work, the goal is to help them be safe, strong and independent members of our community.

“The programme gives young people a space to practice physical activity, healthy communication skills, self-esteem and resilience, and offers educational and vocational support.”