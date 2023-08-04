Auckland double shooting: Two critically injured, scooter used to flee scene

Armed police attend after a double shooting in Auckland's Quuen Street on Thursday night.

Two people are in a critical condition after being shot in the head and the abdomen following a reported fight in Auckland CBD – with one person fleeing on a Lime scooter.

The incident occurred at about 11.30pm on Thursday on Auckland’s Queen St.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Police were called to reports of a fight between a group people on the corner of Fort and Queen streets late in the evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said a small group of people started fighting before one person in the group pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

One person was shot in the head and the other was shot in the abdomen.

Supplied Dozens of police officers were at the scene of the incident on Thursday night.

The injured were taken to Auckland City hospital in a critical condition.

Video on social media appeared to show multiple armed police on the street, with some of them surrounding a person on the ground.

A scooter is lying on the pavement nearby.

Bolton said it was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing risk to the community.

By 6.30am on Friday, the scene had been cleared and it was business as usual on Queen St.

A reporter at the scene said there were no cordons currently in place.

Lime scooter has been approached for comment.