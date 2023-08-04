Person dies following Auckland CBD shooting, homicide investigation launched

One person has died after a shooting during a reported fight in Auckland CBD – with one person fleeing on a Lime scooter.

The person who died had been in a critical condition, while another is in a stable condition. One person had been shot in the head and the other in the abdomen on Auckland’s Queen St about 11.30pm on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said police launched a homicide investigation after the critically injured person died.

“Today [Friday], he was taken off life support and sadly succumbed to his injuries with family beside him,” he said.

Bolton said a post-mortem and formal identification would take place.

Police were called to reports of a fight between a group people on the corner of Fort and Queen streets late on Thursday.

A small group of people started fighting before one person in the group pulled out a gun and fired at least four times, Bolton said.

Bolton wanted to reassure those who live and work in the CBD that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing concern.

“We are following positive lines of enquiry and are working hard to hold this offender to account.”

Bolton said the offender was on the Lime scooter before and then after the incident and they were assessing “helpful” CCTV.

Words were exchanged before the scooter rider hopped off and fired shots, before hopping back on and fleeing the scene, the detective said.

The CCTV footage made it clear it was an isolated incident, he said.

A man who lives in a building overlooking the shooting said he had been working in his apartment when he heard panicked screams coming the street below.

“I heard some bangs and some screaming from outside. At first, I just thought it was usual Queen St things, but then I heard police sirens and the chopper.”

He said he knew it wasn’t just a usual midnight altercation when he looked out to see armed police in the street.

“I heard more screams, and you could hear the panic in their voices.”

He saw two people lying near congregating police but said he couldn’t tell if they were injured from where he was.

He has been living in the CBD for just over a year and said nothing like this had happened until the shooting two weeks ago.

But he said he was beginning to feel unsafe and that, had he been working at his service job, he likely could have been in the middle of the altercation when it happened.

“I usually finish just around that time and work right across the street, so I could’ve been walking there when it all happened.”

The victims were taken to Auckland City hospital, initially in a critical condition.

Video on social media appeared to show multiple armed police on the street, with some of them surrounding a person on the ground.

A scooter is lying on the pavement nearby.

Bolton said a person who fled on the scooter was wearing “distinctive” red and black pants and a red hat.

By 6.30am on Friday, the scene had been cleared, and it was business as usual on Queen St.

A spokesperson for Lime said the company was aware of the incident and were in touch with police about supporting the investigation.

Thursday night’s shooting comes two weeks after two men were killed and a third died from self-inflicted fatal injury on a construction site only a few blocks away. Ten people needed hospital care.

Early in the morning of July 20, Matu Reid, 24, killed two men he worked with as well as injuring numerous people, including a police officer.

Reid exchanged gunfire with police and was later found dead inside the building from self-inflicted wounds.

On Friday evening, police Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said police would remain “highly visible” in the city centre over the weekend.

“The additional staffing to support our deployment, following last night’s shooting on Queen Street has come from across Tāmaki Makaurau to increase our presence and to prevent crime.”