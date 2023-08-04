Dunedin bus driver punched - bottle thrown

A file photo of a bus in Dunedin’s CBD.

A man was arrested after an unprovoked assault on a bus – and its driver.

The incident unfolded on King Edward St when a man threw a bottle at a bus on Thursday, about 9pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

That bottle smashed a window and the driver stopped the bus.

That led to the 40-year-old man forcing his way into the bus, then allegedly punching the driver in the head.

The man also insulted passengers on the bus, before fleeing on foot.

Police located a man nearby and he was arrested.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday, charged with common assault and wilful damage.