Dunedin bus driver punched - bottle thrown
A man was arrested after an unprovoked assault on a bus – and its driver.
The incident unfolded on King Edward St when a man threw a bottle at a bus on Thursday, about 9pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.
That bottle smashed a window and the driver stopped the bus.
That led to the 40-year-old man forcing his way into the bus, then allegedly punching the driver in the head.
The man also insulted passengers on the bus, before fleeing on foot.
Police located a man nearby and he was arrested.
He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday, charged with common assault and wilful damage.