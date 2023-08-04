Extra supervision for serial sex offender

A judge has made a five-year extended supervision order for a serial sex offender who made a series of indecent assaults on women, often just grabbing them on the street.

Mohyadin Mohamed Farah, 46, has previously been called a menace to the country that gave him refuge.

His offending had included touching the breasts of a 78-year-old woman over her clothing and grabbing her walking frame when she tried to get away from him.

He was accused of raping a woman in 2013 and was eventually ordered to be detained in a psychiatric hospital.

A judge in the Wellington District Court on Friday issued a decision saying controls were needed to reduce the risk Farah posed.

At the request of the Department of Corrections Judge Jim Large made an extended supervision order that lasted for five years, to try to keep tabs on Farah and keep him under control.

Farah was protesting the conditions even before the judge left the court, saying “It’s not right”. At one point he reached out to his lawyer, Chris Nicholls, who told him firmly, “Don’t grab me”.

Farah has previously been sentenced to jail and also been detained in a hospital. Consideration was given to sending him back to Somalia but that was not legally possible, it was decided.

He is thought to have suffered head injuries in a prison assault and a shipwreck, and had a traumatic and troubled life.

He was most recently sentenced to jail last year when he received nine months for offensive behaviour, indecent assault and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Although Nicholls agreed Farah met the criteria for having an extended supervision order he continued to oppose several of the conditions on the grounds they wouldn’t do anything to address the risks Farah posed, and some interfered with Farah’s rights.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff In 2006 Mohyadin Farah was sentenced to four years’ jail. (File photo)

The order means he has to live at the Te Korowai unit “outside the wire” at Rimutaka Prison unless his probation officer approves another address. He is electronically monitored and had to be there from 9pm to 7am.

Farah was not allowed to enter Wellington without written approval, had to attend medical appointments and have treatment as directed, complete a reintegration programme, and he was not supposed to loiter near any school, park, library, swimming poor or recreational facility or church.

Nicholls had opposed those conditions because Farah had never offended at any of the specified places, and never offended against children.

The judge said Farah posed a high risk and those and other conditions would benefit Farah and reduce the risk.

The Parole Board could vary and remove conditions as needed, the judge said.

One of the conditions was for Farah to keep his electronic monitoring bracelet charged but Nicholls had told the judge Farah did not have the cognitive ability to do that and would often breach that condition. Judge Large said he anticipated Corrections would be understanding of Farah’s cognitive limits.