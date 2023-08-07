Victim of Queen St homicide remembered as 'loveable and passionate', suspect at large

Armed police attend after a double shooting in Auckland's Queen Street on Thursday night.

Two people were shot on Queen St in Auckland CBD shortly before midnight on Thursday, August 3.

The alleged shooter fled the scene on a Lime scooter.

One of the injured, 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki, died later in hospital.

Police are urging Dariush Talagi, a “dangerous” 24-year-old wanted in connection with the shootings, to hand himself in.

A man fatally injured in a double shooting in Auckland CBD on Thursday is being remembered as “a loveable and passionate person full of life”.

Police have confirmed he was 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki.

“Our thoughts are with Sione’s family as they continue to grieve their loss,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said on Monday.

“ Our investigation team are continuing to work hard to bring them answers and to ensure the person responsible is held to account.”

Tuuholoaki’s friend of 12 years, who Stuff has chosen not to name due to safety concerns, called him “an old soul trapped in a young body”.

“He was so full of life and had such a big impact on people he met. He was such a loveable soul, passionate about what he loved – which is art, design and tattoos.

“He was also into combat sports such as Muay Thai, and he was easy to approach. He would never judge anyone and just took them as they were.”

The friend said Tuuholoaki moved to New Zealand last year with the dream of working in the tattoo industry.

His mother and whānau are due to arrive here from Australia this week, the friend said.

FACEBOOK/Supplied Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died last week after being shot in Auckland CBD.

Meanwhile, a “dangerous” 24-year-old man wanted by police in relation to Tuuholoaki’s death is still on the run.

A homicide investigation was launched on Friday evening, after Tuuholoaki died.

Police have since asked the public for help locating Dariush Talagi​, 24, who may be able to assist the investigation.

“Our message to Daruish would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately,” Bolton said.

Talagi, who is considered dangerous, has distinctive facial tattoos. Anyone who sees Talagi or knows where he might be is advised to contact the police on 111.

While police did not think there was a wider risk to the public, Bolton said it was important police located Talagi.

“It is only a matter of time, Dariush, and now is the time to hand yourself in,” Bolton said.

“My message to anyone who has chosen to help him evade police is to do the right thing.

“Being an accessory after the fact is a criminal offence, and you could be put before the court.”

A second man who was shot remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

Police responded to reports of a small group fight on the corner of Queen St and Fort St shortly before midnight.

During the fight, a person pulled out a gun and fired at least four shots, hitting one victim in the head and the other in the abdomen.

The alleged shooter, who wore distinctive red and black pants and a red hat, fled the scene on a Lime scooter.

FACEBOOK/Supplied Tuuholoaki, pictured with his artwork.

Footage from CCTV cameras – of which there are many in the CBD – is being used to assist the investigation.

“We are continuing to ask anyone to come forward with information if they have not done so already,” Bolton said.

People can contact police on 105, quoting file number 230804/3399, or online at police.govt.nz/use-105

Stuff A spokesperson for Lime said the company was aware of the incident and were in touch with police about supporting the investigation. (File photo)

Police have also appealed footage that could help them in another homicide investigation in Auckland on Saturday after a man went to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, having suffered gunshot wounds.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve in Point England at about 2.40pm after several reports of disorder and sounds of gunshots.

The man arrived at Auckland Hospital in a critical condition and has since died as a result of his injuries.

“What we know is that an altercation took place at the reserve between two groups resulting in shots being discharged,” detective inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

He hoped the CCTV of the shooting could help police piece together what happened.

Anyone with information is advised to contact police via the 105 number or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report with the reference job number P055572141.

Tips for either of these shootings may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Andrew Coster speaks after the shooting incident in the Auckland CBD.

These incidents follow a shooting at a construction site at the corner of Queen and Quay streets on July 20.

Three people died in the incident, including the shooter, 24-year-old Matu Reid.

A police officer was critically hurt and faces a long recovery.

Police will remain “highly visible” in the central city in the coming weeks to ensure people feel safe, acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said.