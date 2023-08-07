'Forever in our hearts': Two siblings who died in Canterbury crash remembered

Khatricia Dulay, 19, and Ian Laurence Dulay, 17, died on a drive to see snow for the first time.

They came to New Zealand to start a new life, now two are dead, and another sibling is fighting for her life in hospital.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Rakaia Terrace Rd, Hororata, at 2.38pm on Saturday.

Khatricia Dulay, 19, and Ian Laurence Dulay, 17, died at the scene, while their 22-year-old sister, Christine, suffered critical injuries and remains at Christchurch Hospital.

The siblings’ father Ghomer Dulay, who was driving at the time of the crash, suffered moderate injuries and has since been discharged. He remains at the hospital to be by his daughter and his partner, who also suffered critical injuries.

Dulay told the NZ Herald he’d been taking his children to see snow for the first time, but lost control of the vehicle when he spotted what looked like a rabbit, losing control of the vehicle.

The grieving father had lived in New Zealand since 2015, but his three children arrived from the Philippines in May.

It comes as a Givealittle campaign had raised more than $11,000 to help return the bodies of the two youngest siblings to the Philippines, where they had left in May.

Christchurch Boys’ High School students were informed of the death of Ian Dulay, a year 10 student who had started at the school this term.

“Our love is with Ian’s family. We know how excited they were about being here,” principal Nic Hill said in a newsletter.

It comes as friends and family of the victims paid tribute to the pair.

Tanya Villa told Stuff that she had been in an online relationship with Ian Dulay for eight months, but was yet to meet him in person.

Instead, she would see his body when it returned home.

“I cannot still accept the fact that you're not here any more. You have a lot of dreams for both you and me.

“You will always have a place in my heart. Rest now my love I know that you are already in good place right now,” she said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.