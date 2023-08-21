Nicotine lozenges - the hottest currency inside the country's prisons

Stand-over tactics are used to source one of the most popular currencies in the country’s prisons: nicotine lozenges.

The prisons have been smoke-free environments since July 1, 2011, with prisoners offered a range of support and cessation aids to help them quit.

While nicotine gum and patches were banned, nicotine lozenges – a type of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) was not.

That meant that newly received prisoners into the custody of the Department of Corrections were assessed for their health needs, including their smoking status and managing the effects of sudden withdrawal from tobacco.

That included being issued with the NRT, which contained two milligrams of nicotine per lozenge, prescribed to prisoners for a maximum of four weeks.

But that is where some of the trouble starts, according to former prisoner-turned-advocate, Arthur Taylor.

The ending of smoking inside the country’s prisons ‘’was an enormous issue for me, because of the enormous increase in violence’’, Taylor, who took a case against Corrections over the smoking ban, said.

The introductions of NRT’s ‘’helped lessen the blow, shall we say’’.

But it had also led to the lozenges becoming a currency inside prisons, ‘’with the new ones who arrive getting stood over’’.

Corrections maintained that it was up to each prison to determine the best way to distribute lozenges, depending on a prisoner need, and aimed to reduce the risk of the lozenges being traded, hoarded, or excessively used.

While that was the policy, Taylor said, that wasn’t how it was being applied in prisons.

Corrections declined to released to Stuff any reports about the trading of nicotine lozenges, instead releasing two documents, one concerning NRT policy and the other a handout for new prisoners.

That policy, which was last updated five years ago, noted that a new patient who was eligible for NRT, but declined, can request NRT within the next seven days.

Those who were reapplied, who were then also likely to be stood over according to Taylor, would be supplied for four weeks.

Meanwhile, any patient who stopped NRT during that four-week period could request to restart during that same period.

Those lozenges were held in prison guard rooms, and provided by custodial staff to prisoners undertaking the NRT therapy.

Custodial staff were also responsible for notifying health services staff if a patient was misusing NRT.

Other misuses, according to documents released under the Official Information Act, include trading, hoarding and overusing NRT, being in possession of another patient’s supply, or possessing ‘’illicit NRT gum or patches’’.