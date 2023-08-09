Crown appeals $450,000 mentally unwell payout to 'Cuba St kisser'

Daniel Fitzgerald was convicted of indecent assault after kissing a woman in Wellington’s Cuba St in December 2016. (File photo)

The Attorney-General has strongly opposed awarding $450,000 to a man who was sentenced to seven years’ jail for a minor indecent assault because it was his third-strike offence.

Daniel Fitzgerald, who had serious mental health issues, was convicted of indecent assault after kissing a woman in Cuba St, Wellington, in December 2016, leading to him being labelled the Cuba St kisser.

Because he had two other convictions for indecent assault, the now-repealed three strikes legislation came into force, meaning Fitzgerald had to receive the maximum sentence for the offence – seven years – despite even the prosecutor accepting it was a “relatively low-level” indecent assault.

In October 2021, the Supreme Court accepted Fitzgerald’s sentence was so grossly disproportionate that it breached his rights under the Bill of Rights.

In September 2022, High Court judge Rebecca Ellis ruled Fitzgerald had spent 1334 days, or nearly 44 months, in prison that he should not have, and awarded him compensation of $450,000.

Justice Ellis said the Crown prosecutor should have used her discretion, and should not have laid an indecent assault charge which qualified as a “strike” under the law, where lesser charges would not have fallen under the three strikes legislation.

In fact, the prosecutor had advocated for Fitzgerald to receive the maximum sentence available, Justice Ellis said.

“It is beyond dispute that Mr Fitzgerald’s sentence was not simply disproportionate, it was grossly so, in breach of one of his most fundamental rights.”

However, in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Deputy Solicitor-General Madeleine Laracy, on behalf of Attorney-General David Parker, argued Justice Ellis’s conclusions were wrong in fact and law, and the amount of compensation was excessive.

She said it was the judge, not the prosecutor, who had final responsibility for what sentence Fitzgerald received.

The decision to charge Fitzgerald with indecent assault, rather than a non-three strikes offence, such as common assault or committing an indecent act, was based on what Fitzgerald had done and the effect it had on the victim, and the charge was considered appropriate by the trial judge, the late Simon France.

“It was not a nothing.”

Laracy said the woman was distressed, disturbed, shocked, and overwhelmed by what happened, when Fitzgerald, a total stranger, tried to kiss her on the mouth.

Even though the prosecutor knew that if Fitzgerald was convicted of indecent assault, it would mean he faced the maximum penalty under the three strikes policy, the sentence was ultimately up to the judge, and the judge had options to avoid the maximum penalty being imposed, Laracy said.

“The prosecutor does not compel or cause a judge to sentence in any way, even when there is a mandatory sentence.”

While accepting the prosecutor exposed Fitzgerald to the risk of an extremely harsh punishment, Laracy said, this wasn’t the same as sentencing, and the prosecutor did not foresee the sentence would breach the Bill of Rights.

However, Justice Forrie Miller pushed back, saying the prosecutor must have appreciated Fitzgerald would receive a grossly unjust sentence if convicted.

“Because she understood the consequence of the legislation. And what that really does is highlight that it was her choice to put the court and the defendant in this position. Prosecutors in other circumstances didn’t do that.”

One of Fitzgerald’s lawyers, Andrew Butler, KC, insisted it wasn’t the judge who was at fault, but the Crown prosecutor, who persisted with the three-strikes charge, despite repeated attempts to alter it by Fitzgerald’s legal team.

The sentence and the time spent in jail by Fitzgerald was not in any grey zone of what was disproportionate, but grossly so, Butler said.

“It’s not by any fine margin.”

Another of Fitzgerald’s lawyers, Douglas Ewen, said Justice France’s hands were effectively tied, and he had to impose the maximum seven-year sentence, given the charge the prosecutor had laid.

“He wasn’t faced with à la carte dining, it was table d'hôte.”

The Crown has also argued Justice Ellis erred in calculating the amount of compensation awarded to Fitzgerald, which it believed was excessive, though it did not say what it believed was appropriate.

In response, Butler said the amount was modest, given the prolonged deprivation of liberty Fitzgerald suffered, and awards made in similar cases that had shocked “the conscience of the nation”.

Any compensation Fitzgerald may ultimately receive will first be paid to the Secretary of Justice, where Fitzgerald’s victims’ may make a claim against it.

The controversial three strikes legislation was repealed by the Government last year.

However, both National and ACT have committed to reinstating it, in an effort to impose harsher sentences on repeat offenders.

The Court of Appeal judges reserved their decision.