Former head of family violence prevention charity fined $3k after stealing $44k

The former head of a family violence prevention charity who stole $44,000 from the organisation has been fined $3,000.

Betty Sio was found guilty on two charges of dishonestly using a document, following a judge-alone trial in the Manukau District Court earlier this year.

On Wednesday Judge Yelena Yelevich fined Sio $3,000.

Sio, who was previously named a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, helped to establish the Pacific Island Safety and Prevention Project and was chief executive from 2009 until 2015.

The charity was established to provide prevention, education, counselling and development services to the Pacific Island community in Auckland.

By 2014 it was receiving about $2.5 million in government funding per year to provide domestic violence prevention services.

Sio and former operations manager Tapualii Raewyn Uitime were largely responsible for managing the use of the government funding.

The pair defrauded the charity out of about $260,000 by creating fake invoices from suppliers and authorised cash cheques to pay them.

They then cashed those cheques and used the money for their own benefit, the Serious Fraud Office said.

“As chief executive, Ms Sio was responsible for distributing funds that could have made a significant difference to the lives of vulnerable people in her community,” director Karen Chang previously said.

“She abused her position by taking advantage of lax financial controls to steal $44,000 for herself and turned a blind eye to the actions of Ms Uitime, who stole around $216,000.

“This was prolonged offending over the course of years, and ultimately contributed to the closure of an organisation which had been recognised as providing a valuable and important service,” Chang said.

Uitime was previously sentenced to a term of imprisonment for her role in the scheme.

After the sentencing on Wednesday, Chang said misappropriating government funding can further exacerbate an issue and undermine government efforts.

“In this case, the actions of Ms Sio and Ms Uitime ultimately contributed to the closure of an organisation which had been recognised as providing a valuable and important service to its community,” Chang said.