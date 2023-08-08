Sean Buis lured to Dunedin park and killed over $350 debt

Police are investigating the death of a man in Dunedin who was fatally hit by a car. (Video first published on July 22, 2022)

Sean Buis was lured to a popular Dunedin park, where he was run over and left for dead – and now the man behind the wheel has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Lance Moore, 36, appeared in the High Court of Dunedin before Justice Rachel Dunningham on Tuesday morning, where that charge was amended.

Moore was initially charged with murder and faced a trial for next year, but instead entered a plea of guilty to the manslaughter of Buis, 28.

That charge arose from a fatal incident just over a year ago, when Buis was hit by a red Ford Falcon driven by Moore at Unity Park on Eglinton Rd, on the evening of July 21, 2022.

Police 10/7 Sean Buis, 28, was killed on Eglinton Rd, Dunedin.

The police summary of facts said the pair knew each other through a mutual associate, with both dealing methamphetamine.

That summary noted that Buis owed money to several people, but he disputed a $350 debt to a female acquaintance, who later threatened him with violence unless he repaid her, or supplied her methamphetamine.

She communicated to those in the drug fraternity that she was looking for Buis, and another person was used to lure him to a pre-arranged meet.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of the incident.

That person arranged to meet Buis at Unity Park on July 21, on the pretence of buying drugs, but had no intention of meeting him.

Buis heard from another person demanding that he repay his drug debts, or he would have a gang member, who had previously shot someone, put on him.

Instead, Buis travelled with a friend to Unity Park, a popular place for people to meet and source drugs, for the previously arranged meet.

But unknown to him, the woman who was owed money received confirmation of that meet, and went to Unity Park.

Around this time Moore, who was disqualified from driving for nine months and was driving a friend’s red Ford Falcon, heard that Buis was going to be at the park.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Lance Moore appeared via AVL at an earlier court hearing.

Moore intended to recover the debt, but another person had beat him to it, and he saw Buis being chased on foot.

Moore heard gunshots, and turned his vehicle away from the park and into Eglinton Rd. As Moore drove up the street he saw Buis run from the grassed area of Unity Park.

He drove at Buis with the intention of knocking him down to retrieve the drug money, but before he did so Buis tripped on the uneven surface of the roadway and fell onto the road.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police investigating the death of Sean Buis.

Moore made no attempt to brake, and he hit Buis, who was in the middle of the road, with the left front of the Falcon.

Buis was pinned under the vehicle, and was dragged for just over four metres.

He suffered multiple fatal injuries, which were not survivable, with the cause of death listed as ‘’multiple blunt force trauma’’, the police summary of facts said.

Later that evening Moore returned the vehicle to the person who he borrowed it from, claiming he had ‘’hit a dog’’.

That vehicle was later recovered in South Dunedin, with Moore later charged after police went public pleading for sightings of the vehicle.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Flowers mark the site where Sean Buis was killed at Unity Park, in the suburb of Mornington.

Moore told police that he was the driver of the car, and had travelled to Unity Park to help an associate.

He denied that he was owned drug money, or was involved in the supply of drugs.

He later told police he had accidentally run over the victim.

Dunningham entered a conviction for Moore, who will be sentenced on December 11.