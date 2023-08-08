Choked unconscious over a broken phone charger

The Dunedin courthouse where Moana Ufi entered a plea of guilty on two charges.

Moana Ufi told police he was surprised he didn’t kill the man he had choked, lamenting that a broken piece of wood was not strong enough to crack his skull.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of strangulation and assault with a weapon when he appeared in the High Court of Dunedin on Tuesday morning.

Ufi was originally charged with attempted murder, after an incident at a community housing facility on Gt King St, in central Dunedin, on Thursday May 11.

It was there where the victim, who was a resident along with Ufi, asked if he could use Ufi’s phone charger, but when Ufi refused, he later cut it.

Ufi became enraged over the damage to his property, and followed the victim into his room where he smashed his wooden dresser into pieces.

He then picked up some of the pieces of timber and threw them at the victim, who was sitting on his bed, striking him on is thigh and torso.

A physical fight broke-out between the pair, with another person trying to restrain Ufi, who then kicked the victim in the chest.

Breaking free, Ufi stood over his victim, who was lying face down between the couch and the bed, and covered his nose with both hands to stop him from breathing.

As the victim tried to break free, Ufi got his neck in a choke hold with his left arm, while his right arm pushed down on his head.

The man lost consciousness, with Ufi only stopping when pulled away by another person.

Breaking free again, Ufi hit the unresponsive man in the back of the head with a piece of wood.

Ufi, who was later located in his room by police, said he would stab the man.

In his police interview, Ufi said he wanted to kill the victim because he broke his phone charger.

Ufi went on, adding he was surprised he didn’t kill the victim, and would have done so if he hadn’t been pulled away.

He also told police that he hit the then unconscious victim with the wood in an attempt to crack his skull, but the piece of timber was not strong enough.

Ufi maintained he still wanted to kill the victim.

He would be sentenced in October.