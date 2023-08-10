Drunk woman who drove 180kph over Harbour Bridge asks to quash conviction

Cassidy Johnstone was clocked driving at around 180kph over Auckland Harbour Bridge at about 5am. (File photo)

A woman who led police on a drug-fuelled high-speed chase across Auckland’s Harbour Bridge that left two people with long-term injuries has appealed her conviction because it is bad for her career.

In September last year, Cassidy Johnstone pleaded guilty to two charges of causing injury while under the influence of drink and a drug, and one charge of reckless driving after crashing a car in an early morning chase.

Then in June she appealed to have the conviction thrown out, because it could affect her travel and job prospects.

But in a recent judgment at the High Court in Auckland, Justice Anne Hinton rejected the appeal, saying the previous sentence was not only correct, but “generous” given that “a prison sentence was possible”.

She said that, given the seriousness of the incident, discharge without conviction was never an option.

Johnstone’s issues stemmed from a crash in January 18, 2020, in which two passengers were injured and left with long-term health issues.

Then 21, she was spotted at about 5am by police on State Highway 1, where her BMW was clocked at 133kph as she headed north into the Victoria Park tunnel.

When police turned on their lights, Johnstone slowed right down – seemingly preparing to stop – before she accelerated away towards the bridge where the car reached about 180kph.

She was driving erratically, rapidly changing lanes and weaving around other drivers, so police abandoned the pursuit.

Despite police dropping back, Johnstone kept driving at high speed even as she took the Onewa Rd off-ramp, where the car hit a lamppost then crashed through roadside bush and came to a rest 10-15 metres up a bank.

One passenger in the back seat was knocked unconscious and suffered a burst fracture on one vertebra in his back.

The other passenger had to have surgery on a compound fracture of a dislocated elbow and had to abandon his building apprenticeship and move home as a consequence.

Johnstone was found in the front passenger seat, smelling strongly of alcohol, according to court documents.

At first, she denied being the driver, but later admitted she had been behind the wheel. A blood test found she had more than double the legal limit of alcohol for someone driving, as well as MDMA.

The passenger who injured his may never be able to return to the manual labour workforce.

Johnstone was sentenced to six months’ community detention and 12 months’ supervision, as well as being ordered to pay $22,500 to the victims.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for one year and two months on each charge.