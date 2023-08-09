Woman killed in crash involving 14-year-old was entering 'happiest phase of her life'

The woman killed in a crash with a car driven by a 14-year-old boy had just entered the happiest phase of her life according to a close colleague and friend.

Sandra Loveday, 60, died after it appears the teenager’s car crossed the centre line and smashed into her SUV head-on, on West Coast Rd (State Highway 73), west of Christchurch, about 11.15pm on Monday.

The teenager was critically injured and remains in intensive care in Christchurch Hospital.

Loveday’s friend and legal colleague, Angela Ingrosso, paid tribute to the mother-of-two, saying the pair were kindred spirits.

“She would have been a lifelong friend and was just entering the happiest phase of her life. I don’t know why God chose you girlfriend. My daily walks or our crazy stairwell run will be lonely, and I’ll miss your banter,” Ingrosso said.

Stuff understands the 14-year-old boy took off from his family’s home in a relative’s Toyota Corolla on Monday.

Due to his age, he was unlicensed and shouldn’t have been driving.

The Corolla crossed the centre line while travelling west on a straight section of West Coast Rd and smashed head-on into the woman’s eastbound SUV.

The Corolla came to rest on its roof.

The investigation into the crash is being led by a senior detective.

On Tuesday evening, Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said: “It’s a serious crash and our investigation is in its early stages. We will be exploring a number of avenues of inquiry.”

On Wednesday, police named Loveday as the Christchurch woman who died in the crash.

“Police would like to extend our condolences to her family and friends,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

In a statement on its webpage, Loveday’s employer, Canterbury Legal, said it was “with great sadness that we advise of the passing of our colleague and friend”.

Stuff Sandra Loveday was killed in a crash in rural Canterbury on Monday night.

“Sandra's presence within our small team was invaluable, and her professionalism and warmth left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working alongside her. Her loss has left us deeply shocked and saddened, and we are navigating this together. Our thoughts are with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Loveday worked for the firm as a senior legal executive.

Canterbury Legal director Grant Smith previously said he and his colleagues were “distressed and shocked” by her death.

The mother-of-two children has two holiday homes in Hokitika which she rents out.

In a biography about the accommodation she said her ancestors travelled from Ireland to Hokitika in about 1870 following the discovery of gold in the area.

“So I am a local and grateful for the opportunity to share our beautiful region with guests”.

Loveday described herself as an entrepreneurial empty nester who enjoyed helping guests take home happy holiday memories.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Sandra Loveday was killed when a car driven by a 14-year-old boy smashed into her vehicle in rural Canterbury. (File photo)

Members of Loveday’s family have declined to comment, as has a relative of the boy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cooper said police had been unable to talk to the 14-year-old as he remained in critical condition.

He expressed his sympathy for the families involved.

“These things are tragic, unfortunately there are far too many of them in my rural patch,” he said.

A nearby resident said she was woken by a loud bang on Monday night. Emergency services arrived soon after.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, but by Tuesday morning there was little sign of what had happened.