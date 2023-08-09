Newly-released prisoner found asleep in wrong motel room

Dunedin police were called to a motel after reports a recently-released prisoner had fallen asleep in the wrong room.

One Dunedin motel guest had a nightmare after falling asleep in the wrong room.

The recently-released prisoner had decided to go for a late afternoon nap at the George St motel on Tuesday, about 4.30pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But the intoxicated 32-year-old man had entered the wrong unit and ‘’fallen asleep on the bed’’.

He was woken up by the motel owner, but when he became abusive and police were called to the scene.

Police checks revealed the man had release conditions not to consume alcohol, so he was arrested and charged with breaching release conditions.