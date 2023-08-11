Rep rugby player facing hit-and-run manslaughter charges

Casidhe Maguire died of injuries after allegedly being the victim of an alleged hit-and-run crash in central Wellington.

The man accused of the hit-and-run manslaughter of Wellington woman Casidhe Maguire can now be named.

Jason Tuitama, 24, faces charges including the manslaughter of Maguire by omitting to take reasonable care to avoid danger to life.

Maguire, known as Cass, was one of two people hit on Cable St, near Te Papa, in the early hours of June 18. Police later confirmed one of the pedestrians had died.

Maguire had worked for the Ministry of Health and was also a designer and mother.

Tuitama, a Johnsonville club rugby player, was named in the Wellington Lions wider training squad on June 21 and played in age-group representative teams.

He appeared at the High Court in Wellington on Friday where his lawyer Lucie Scott said it was hoped pleas would be entered at his next court appearance.

She confirmed name suppression had now lapsed.

Bruce Mackay/The Post A crash in central Wellington, is alleged to have killed Casidhe Maguire, and injured another woman. (File photo)

Justice Christine Grice said the other charges included reckless driving causing injury to a second woman, driving while suspended, and failing to stop.

Tuitama will appear in court again on September 8. He remains on bail in the meantime.