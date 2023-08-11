What we know about missing teen Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, amid murder investigation

Detective inspector Callum McNeill speaks to media, four months after the disappearance of Jayden Manfredos-Nair in April.

The disappearance of a West Auckland teenager is now the focus of a homicide investigation nearly four months since he was reported missing.

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, 19, went missing on April 21 and hasn’t been heard from since. His disappearance was reported to police three days later.

Speaking at a press conference at Rānui’s Birdwood Park on Thursday, Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said police now believed the case was a homicide and dubbed the investigation operation violin.

Mamfredos-Nair was 19 when he disappeared in April and would have turned 20 a few weeks after going missing.

His mum said the family were concerned as the young man had never disappeared like this before but she was “holding out hope”.

Supplied Jayden Mamfredos has been missing from West Auckland for months.

The teenager was last seen at Birdwood Park at 8.45pm on the Friday night getting into a black ute and McNeil said the two people who picked him up had connections to the Head Hunters gang and had so far refused to co-operate with police.

Police said he had been wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes and a black hat.

McNeill said after canvassing the area and carrying out search warrants, the evidence gathered has led police to believe he has been killed.

“The investigation team have done previous appeals, spoken to associates, and conducted extensive inquiries with CCTV. Searches have been conducted around the Western and Northern parts of Auckland.

“I’m afraid that with all the evidence gathered at this point in the inquiry, police believe Jayden has been the victim of foul play.

NZ Police/Supplied Jayden Mamfredos on CCTV shortly before he went missing.

“Jayden was well known in this community and his family deserve answers. Forget allegiances, the time is now to do the right thing and speak up,” McNeill said on Thursday.

In a statement, Mamfredos-Nair’s family said they were “distraught” and deeply concerned by his disappearance.

“Our hearts ache with worry, and we are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. Jayden is a cherished member of our family, and we are desperately hoping for his safe return.

“Please help us bring our boy home.”

His family asked the public to keep Mamfredos-Nair in their thoughts and prayers and said they were grateful for the support during such a difficult time.

Mamfredos-Nair’s disappearance was first publicly announced by police on May 4, since then there had been minimal further information available to the public until Thursday, August 10.

If you have information on Mamfredos-Nair’s whereabouts or what happened to him, contact police on their 105 number and reference operation violin.

You can also go online to police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference 230424/9683.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.