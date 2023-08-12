A 30th birthday, a smashed cell phone and brawling off-duty cops

Two off-duty police officers have escaped charges over their involvement in a brawl in central Christchurch.

It had been a night of celebrations - a group of off-duty cops out on the town for a mate’s 30th birthday. But a smashed cell phone triggered a brawl that led to two of them being investigated for assault. Blair Ensor reports.

Early one morning in March 2022, Constable Peter Stanley phoned 111.

“I’ve got two off-duty police officers [who’ve] been assaulted and they’re bleeding from the head,” he told the call taker in the police communications centre.

Stanley, also off-duty, alleged colleagues had been attacked by a group of people in central Christchurch, who’d run off.

“We need units asap. They haven’t got weapons, but my friends have been really hurt.”

About the same time, another man, David (not his real name), phoned 111.

Supplied/Supplied CCTV footage captured a brawl involving off-duty officers and another group in March 2022.

“There’re big people trying to attack us and fighting us. They’re holding my girlfriend, they’re just beating her.”

The big people he was referring to were the off-duty cops.

David, then 20, and his older brother were eventually charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, an offence carrying a maximum 14-year jail term.

The off duty cops weren’t charged with anything, despite two of them, including Stanley, being investigated criminally.

The previous evening, March 19, 2022, Stanley and other off-duty cops met at a colleague’s house. They drank and played games like beer pong, before heading to a restaurant for a mate’s 30th birthday. Several hours later, some of them ventured into central city bars where drinking and celebrations continued. By about 2.30am, they were at a kebab shop on Hereford St, where they planned to get food before heading home.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Some of the off-duty cops helped break up a fight at a kebab shop prior to the brawl.

There were two other groups in the kebab shop as they ordered, one of which included David and his brother. The two groups were talking to each other while eating. Before long, the conversation turned ugly and the groups clashed. People were held in headlocks and others wrestled on the ground. Some of the off-duty police officers stepped in to break up the fight.

During the altercation, one of the cops lost her cellphone. Two of her colleagues went looking for it in time to see David, still angry from the fight, smash it on the road near the intersection of Colombo and Hereford streets. One of them, Constable Isaac Kingi, made a beeline for David and his group, putting down his takeaway as he climbed over bench seats towards them.

One of the many CCTV cameras in the central city captured what happened next.

Kingi confronts the four men and one woman and appears to shove or punch one of them - David’s brother - to the ground. The men in the group then turn on Kingi, attacking him.

As blows rain down, Kingi’s friends become involved. Footage obtained by Stuff shows non-sworn police staffer Cameron Knowles - the nephew of former Canterbury district commander Gary Knowles - tackling a man who’d been pulled off Kingi by another colleague. While the pair fight on the ground, David punches Knowles repeatedly in the head. Then Stanley runs in and pushes David, who’s thrown backwards several metres. After he’s punched by David, Stanley responds with an uppercut, before he grabs David’s girlfriend and throws her to the ground beside a bin.

Supplied/Supplied The smashing of a cellphone triggered the brawl.

Eventually, the other group flees, but are pursued by the off-duty officers.

In nearby Cashel St, the officers grab David’s girlfriend as she tries to walk away. As she fights to get free, Stanley forces her to the ground. With the help of one of his off-duty colleagues, Amy (not her real name), he holds the woman, face down with her hands behind her back, for about three minutes before she’s allowed to sit up. Police arrive about 10 minutes later.

The on-duty officers who responded were confronted with a messy situation. The brawl spanned two sites and involved more than a dozen people. Two of the off-duty police staff, Knowles and Kingi, were bleeding from head wounds and required hospital treatment. Both were concussed. Kingi had a bruised jaw and a broken tooth. David was charged with wilful damage over the smashed phone.

Police treated the incident very seriously. A senior detective was brought in to lead an investigation dubbed Operation Hereford and various witnesses were interviewed. While CCTV footage captured much of the brawl, there were conflicting stories about what happened.

In a statement to police, David’s girlfriend insisted Stanley had over-reacted in holding her down. She told police that while she was on the ground, Stanley had knelt on her back and forced her head onto the pavement.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Cameron Knowles suffered a head wound during the brawl, and was left concussed.

“While he had me on the ground my blouse had slipped down and exposed my breasts,” she said.

“I was telling him to let me cover myself up,” she told police. “I was completely vulnerable and exposed. I couldn’t see anyone around that I knew. I was really scared.”

She also alleged people standing around her at the time were saying “really mean things”.

“The guy on my back was saying that I was dirt, and that it didn’t matter that my chest was out, that … people should see me because I mean nothing.”

The woman said Amy was sitting on the ground next to her and did little to help, but eventually said something like, “Get her up now so that she can pull up her shirt. The police are coming. We don’t want to look bad.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Constable Isaac Kingi had blood streaming down his face after the brawl.

When the responding officers arrived, the demeanour of the off-duty cops changed quickly, the woman said.

“[Amy] started to be really nice to me, she was smiling and saying ‘I’m here to protect you, I’m here to keep you safe’.”

Stanley and another man approached her and apologised, “acting very nice to me after being really unkind”, she said.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) the day after the incident.

As part of their investigation, police gathered statements from the off-duty cops, and people who were present on the night.

No-one reported seeing the woman’s breasts exposed while she was held on the ground by Stanley.

Supplied/Supplied Police examined the scene near the corner of Colombo and Hereford streets after the brawl.

Amy said she warned Stanley after he grabbed the woman and threw her beside the rubbish bin. “I immediately said to Pete that he was too rough.”

Later, in Cashel St, she said she helped Stanley restrain the woman by holding her legs to stop her kicking them and that the woman was swearing and insulting her and Stanley. When the woman had calmed down Amy said she told Stanley they should let her sit up, but he refused because he said she was trying to assault them. “Again, I told Pete to let her go. He said no, as he thought she would assault me again. I told him a third time and said I could handle her.” He then agreed.

Amy said she sat with the woman, who had started to cry. She thought she might be one of those responsible for taking her phone and wanted to keep an eye on her until police arrived.

“I could hear Cam and Isaac (Knowles and Kingi) muttering under their breath that I shouldn’t care about the girl as she tried to attack me. I told them to ‘pull their heads in’ as she’s only young and she’s made a stupid decision.”

Another off-duty officer reported hearing Amy telling Stanley they should let the woman sit up.

“I could tell [Amy] didn’t agree with what Pete was doing. I walked over and told Pete to let her get up. Pete said ‘nah f… her, she tried to assault us’. I told Pete to get off. He said, ‘fine you f…ing deal with her’.”

One of the woman’s friends said he saw her being held down with her face “smashed to the ground”. He tried to intervene, but was stopped from doing so by one of the off-duty officers. “I was telling him that’s not fair … she’s a girl and her face is on the ground.” He said he eventually heard someone say something like, “Get off her so the police don’t see it.”

A detective who analysed CCTV footage of the incident as part of the investigation said it showed the woman being “thrown to the ground” by Stanley. In a job sheet, he wrote Stanley and Amy then restrained the woman, writing in brackets [ASSAULT]. He said Stanley forced the woman’s head onto the ground. He then squatted beside her with his hand on her back. When the woman was allowed to sit up, she did not appear to adjust her top or pull it up. Stuff has viewed footage of the incident, and it shows Stanley kneeling on the woman’s back for nearly 30 seconds.

SUPPLIED/Stuff CCTV footage shows Constable Peter Stanley with his arms outstretched while kneeling on the woman's back.

The same officer pored over footage of the brawl, identifying who’d thrown various punches. He noted the incident where Stanley threw the woman, saying she hadn’t hit the rubbish bin - an observation at odds with another officer when they reviewed the video.

David and his brother declined comment when interviewed by police. In mid-April, they were charged with wounding Knowles and Kingi with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and released on bail.

In a document filed in opposition to David getting bail, a detective wrote “this entire episode was initiated by the defendant smashing a cell phone”.

“These assaults are serious. Although the defendant was arguably provoked by the victim Kingi pushing a member of the defendant’s group, the defendant’s response was completely disproportionate.”

The detective claimed evidence against David was “very strong”. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which was corroborated by witness statements.

supplied/Supplied CCTV footage shows David in the white shirt punching Cameron Knowles.

By the time David and his brother were charged, neither Kingi nor Stanley had been interviewed by police. But their actions didn’t escape scrutiny.

Two months after the brawl, Kingi and Stanley received an email from a senior detective, notifying them they were the subject of a criminal investigation.

They were interviewed separately under caution in June.

Kingi said he recalled leaving the kebab shop, seeing what appeared to be the phone being smashed and confronting the group. However, he quickly realised he was outnumbered.

“They all sort of turned on me quickly and sort of postured up aggressively so like I believed at that time that they were going to attack me or assault me and I reacted by pushing one of them back and then I just remember like a flurry of punches and kicks and … I got pretty dazed at that point. I don’t know if I blacked out … but it was a lot of hits quickly. When I sort of came to and realised what was going on I had blood dripping down my face and in my eyes … and my ears were ringing.”

Supplied/Supplied Constables Isaac Kingi and Peter Stanley at a kebab shop before the brawl.

(This contradicted what an attending officer said Kingi had told him on the night. According to the officer, Kingi said that when he confronted the group “he ‘hooked’ one of them and made a punching motion”.)

Kingi told the detective he’d shoved one of the men in an effort to escape and put some distance between him and them.

He conceded he could have done things differently.

“I could have just left it, which is maybe what some people would do, but that’s not really who I am. I became a police officer because I wanted to help people and because I wanted to protect people from [people] like the ones that attacked me. I went in there trying to get the phone back, not to start a fight or to assault anyone.

“I feel like the force that I used was the least force that I could have used to try and protect myself in that situation and to buy some time … and ultimately they did give me a hiding.”

Asked why he confronted the group about retrieving the phone when he’d apparently already seen it smashed, Kingi said it wasn’t clear if they still had it or not. “It probably doesn’t make sense but, at the time, I thought they still had it or were at least in control of it in some way.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Isaac Kingi was left battered and bruised after the brawl.

Stanley, interviewed by another detective, said that he was some way behind Kingi. By the time he reached the intersection of Hereford and Colombo streets all he could see was “a whole bunch of bodies flying and people yelling and screaming”.

He remembered seeing Kingi standing up, covered in so much blood that he thought his friend had been stabbed or hit with a weapon.

Worried for the safety of his friends, Stanley entered the fray. His recollection of his actions during the brawl was “a bit hazy”.

“I don’t know if I pushed one … or threw a punch, but I remember getting hit in the head at one stage.”

He wasn’t asked about the incident where he threw the woman near the rubbish bin at the corner of Hereford and Colombo streets, but explained that later, in nearby Cashel St, as the opposing group fled, he’d forced her to the ground after Amy yelled at him “she’s involved, she’s hit me”.

“I didn’t know if she was the one that bloody got up and bottled them or glassed them or something like that ‘cos that’s what I assumed it might be.”

Stanley said he restrained the woman as he had done dozens of times without incident as a police officer - on her front with her hands behind her back so he could control them.

“I was holding her as lightly as I could, but … she was kicking and screaming – I used the word rage. I’m 110kgs, I don’t want to hurt a young girl. I knew that if I let her go she was just going to try to either hurt me [or] hurt one of the girls.

“I remember [Amy] saying just don’t put too much pressure on her and I even showed [Amy], I was like, ‘No I’m not, I’m not’.”

He said he let the woman sit up when she calmed down.

supplied/Supplied Peter Stanley charges at a man involved in the brawl. He says he entered the fray to protect his friends.

Stanley denied calling her “dirt”, and didn’t know if her breasts were exposed during the incident.

Police concluded their investigation into the officers’ conduct and referred the findings to Dunedin Crown Solicitor Robin Bates. Bates and another lawyer from his office reviewed the findings and offered an opinion. Police did not say if their investigation recommended charging Kingi or Stanley, and neither they nor Bates would discuss the review or its findings, except to say that as a result no criminal charges were laid.

In a statement, Christchurch Metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the investigation into the police officers’ actions was led by an independent senior detective, following the police’s conflict of interest guidelines. He would not be drawn on any employment investigation of the officers involved.

Documents obtained by Stuff show the detective senior sergeant who led the investigation was Christchurch-based, as were the officers who interviewed Kingi and Stanley.

Stuff understands Kingi has been the subject of previous complaints and internal investigations, but it's unclear what the outcome of them was.

Both he and Stanley remain employed by police.

IPCA investigations manager Stu Graham said the police investigation was conducted with the watchdog's oversight. "We are waiting on the police to complete their matters," he said. Once that has happened, Stuff understands the IPCA can launch its own independent investigation, if it feels it is necessary, or it can ask police to reconsider matters it does not feel have been appropriately addressed.

After reviewing footage of the incident, a police source, with years of front-line experience, said the actions of Kingi and Stanley were "disgraceful". Police policy was for off-duty officers to report incidents to on-duty staff, where possible, rather than intervene.

“The breaking of the cell phone stuff was minor,” the source said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Off-duty police staff were involved in a brawl in central Christchurch at the end of a boozy night out in March 2022.

“All they had to do was walk away and call the police. Instead, what [Kingi’s] done is that actually he’s created the fracas … when he didn’t need to.

“If the off-duty police officers hadn't been there, then none of it [the brawl] would have happened. They appeared to be the aggressors in it. It does appear to me that these guys initiated it and then just met some resistance they didn’t expect.”

The source said Kingi’s self-defence claim was convenient.

“He’s had time to think about what’s happened, and the advantage of knowing the law.

“He’s actually gone there as a result of his actions, he’s created a scenario where he says there was a threat.”

The source said the way Stanley charged into the brawl and shoved one of the opposing group was reckless.

“How many deaths have we seen over the last few years where there’s been a king hit or somebody pushed like that on concrete and they fall backward and hit their head?”

Stanley’s actions in picking the girl up and throwing her near a rubbish bin appeared to be a clear assault, while the incident later when he detained her face down on the ground also warranted serious scrutiny, the source said.

They were surprised neither Kingi nor Stanley were charged.

Through police, Stuff offered both Stanley and Kingi the opportunity to comment. That opportunity was not taken.

"At this stage, we don’t have anything further to add to the previous statement provided," a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Last month, more than a year after David and his brother were arrested, the prosecution against them collapsed.

As the case made its way to trial, the wounding with intent charges they faced were reduced to common assault.

Then, during a brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court on July 6, the remaining allegations against them were withdrawn.

George Heard/Stuff The case against David and his brother collapsed at a court hearing last month in Christchurch.

The pair were ordered to each pay a $1000 bond to keep the peace for six months, and David was ordered to pay $500 for damage to the cell phone.

David still doesn’t know why his charges were dropped.

He’s ashamed of his role in the brawl, but thinks the treatment he and other members of his group received from police was unfair.

If Kingi hadn’t confronted them and lashed out, nothing would have happened, David said.

“My brother said to him, ‘Let’s leave it - we’ll pay for the phone’. Then he punched my brother. When I saw that … that’s when I got mad. What makes you think we’re going to back down?”

David said his charges would have been easier to accept if some of the off-duty officers had been prosecuted too.

Instead, he feels like the investigation into the officers was “biased”.

“There’s always two sides to every story. Yes, I should have been charged - but they should have been charged too. Just because you’re off duty … that doesn’t mean you become an animal. They should have known better. They used the power of their badge.”