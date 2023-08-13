Te Puke man arrested after fleeing police, gun, drugs found in car

Police say a caller reported the man had a firearm (file image).

A man who failed to stop for police and fled on foot has been arrested after drugs and a firearm was found in his vehicle.

The incident unfolded at Te Puke at 4.15am on Sunday, in Tauranga.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a car being driven around Papamoa Beach with no lights on.

The caller also told police the driver had a firearm.

Police located the car in Station Rd at 5.30am and a chase began after the driver refused to stop.

Road spikes were deployed at the intersection of Boucher Ave and Slater Place and the driver stopped the vehicle in King St, where he then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers.

Cash, methamphetamine and a firearm were found in the car.

Police said the 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday.