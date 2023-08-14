Ramraid at vape store amid series of car thefts in Christchurch overnight

Hot Boxx, a vape store on Colombo St, was ramraided in the early hours of Monday morning.

A vehicle was used to smash open a vape store on Colombo St early Monday morning and several cars were stolen across the city.

A police spokesperson said the incident, at Hot Boxx, happened about 2.45am and items were stolen from inside before the offenders “left the scene”.

Inquiries into the ramraid and “a number of vehicle thefts” in Christchurch overnight were ongoing, they said.

Police believed the spree of car thefts were related to each other.

“Initial indications are these offences may be connected.”

Anyone with information about the stolen cars or anyone involved is asked to call police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.