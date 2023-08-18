Prison ordered hit on rival gang member ended up killing local Ōtāhuhu legend, Crown say

Peter Rasmussen was killed as retribution after his grandson and a woman allegedly robbed a Crips drug house.

A local Ōtāhuhu legend was caught in the crossfire of a gang dispute with a prison ordered hit intended for his grandson killing him instead, the Crown has told a jury.

Peter Rasmussen​​​, 75, was killed in Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland on August 2021.

In the week leading up to his killing, a plan was brewing between members of the Crips 23 gang, prosecutor Gareth Kayes told a jury at the High Court at Auckland on Friday.

Rasmussen’s grandson Zahrn​, was a Killer Beez member at the time. He is also known by the name Obey.

On August 15, Obey and a woman called Irene Ting confronted a man called Amit Singh​, who the Crown say was selling methamphetamine for the Crips.

Ting stole some bags of methamphetamine from Singh. It was this robbery of the drug house that set everything in motion, Kayes said.

At this time, Crips member Lasalosi Vaitohi​ was in prison but had a landline in his cell.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Crown say Ethan Jessop was the shooter.

Over the next few days, a number of calls were made between Vaitohi and a number of other Crips members including Singh, Ethan Jessop (Crave)​ and Daziea Leslie Huia (Agro)​.

Both the incoming and outgoing calls are recorded by the prisons and Kayes took the jury through a few recorded conversations they’d hear throughout the trial.

“When you listen to those calls, you’ll hear the group putting in place a plan that would ultimately result in the death of Peter Rasmussen...he was caught in the crossfire of a gang dispute he played no part in,” Kayes said.

Vaitohi, Jessop and Huia are all jointly charged with murder, while Singh and Vaitohi are charged with conspiring to injure Irene Ting. All four have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Between August 15 and August 18, Vaitohi and Singh spoke numerous times about wanting to catch and hurt Ting after she stole meth.

Unbeknown to them, Ting had died at midday on August 18 from a medical complication.

“Tell her when we catch her we’re going to cut her hair baldy and tattoo a big f...... c... on her face,” Vaitohi told Singh.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Amit Singh (blue jacket) is charged with conspiring to injure Irene Ting, while Daziea Leslie Huia is charged with murdering Peter Rasmussen.

”She’s the first person I’m going to smash bro...when you come to Otablue (sic) you better come with f...... mouth guard and bulletproof vest,” Singh replied.

When the pair eventually found out Ting had died their plan to injure her came to an end and Singh’s role ended, the Crown said.

Singh had earlier told Vaitohi that Obey’s grandparents lived at his house, he didn’t care, Kayes said.

Vaitohi, Jessop and Huia continued with their plan to shoot Obey, his house or those in it.

“It gives us a chance to test out our soldiers at the same time as teaching the world a lesson,” Vaitohi tells another Crips member on a call.

The day before the shooting arrived and Vaitohi talks to a man about trying to find a gun.

A man is heard saying “only going to come out for a 187”.

David White/Stuff Peter Rasmussen was shot dead while Auckland was in lockdown.

Kayes told the jury, the Crips gang originated in California and there would be expert evidence from an FBI gang expert who would tell the jury the gang use the term “187” to refer to murder as that is the California Penal Code for murder.

Huia managed to find a car because Jessop did not want his used in the shooting.

On the Sunday afternoon, Jessop gets his then girlfriend Chauntel Laurent​ to drive the car to the Rasmussen’s house.

Laurent has already admitted being an accessory after the fact of the murder and is set to give evidence at the trial.

Kayes said Laurent will say upon arriving at the Rasmussen’s house, Jessop got out of the car and a friend handed him a shotgun.

Despite Auckland being in the Covid-19 lockdown, Obey was not home, but his grandfather was.

Rasmussen told the men that a woman wasn’t home, that’s when Jessop pointed the gun and fired it, hitting Rasmussen in his leg, the Crown say.

The 75-year-old managed to get back into the house and into the kitchen where a phone was, but was found hours later by his grandson. He had died.

Unknown/Supplied Peter Rasmussen was found dead in his kitchen.

Laurent then drove Jessop and the friend back to their home.

The shotgun used in the killing was never found, but in the days after the shooting, Jessop talked about a “big ugly thing called Big Bad Beth”, the Crown say that is the shotgun.

Kayes submitted Vaitohi, Jessop and Huia all knew their plan could result in someone dying and that is exactly what happened.

Anoushka Bloem​, Huia’s lawyer, said her client was only 18 at the time and while he initially agreed to go to the house, things changed, and he wasn’t aware of any plan that led to Rasmussen’s death.

“He did not intend for a murder to take place or even knew a murder was going to take place,” Bloem said.

She said Huia was so removed from what eventually happened that he cannot be found guilty of murder.

Lawyers for Jessop and Singh did not make opening statements and Vaitohi, who is representing himself also did not.

The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury continues on Monday.