Prison rioters' human rights case delayed, with hope of settlement

A human rights claim on behalf of Waikeria Prison rioters has been delayed at what was to be the start of a three-month High Court hearing.

Part of the prison, about 40 minutes south of Hamilton, was destroyed in the last days of December 2020 and the first days of 2021.

Sixteen former and current prisoners took action against the Department of Corrections and the Attorney-General.

It was claimed their human rights were fundamentally breached when they were at the prison and how they were treated and segregated after they were sent to other prisons.

The case was expected to take about three months, beginning at the High Court in Wellington on Monday.

But on Friday the parties told the court they wanted to vacate the fixture.

Justice Andru Isac heard submissions on Monday morning, which cannot be published, but in a judgment issued after the hearing he agreed to adjourn the case.

He was assured the parties had a process to settle the claims and no substantive hearing would be needed.

The parties had an “interim deed of settlement” and the case was adjourned to February 2024 when it was hoped it will have been settled.

The 16 in the civil claims have also been reduced to 12, with the other four not taking part.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF The prison riot was the final straw for the ageing top prison. A blessing and final farewell was held in June before its demolition (video first published June 3, 2022).

At the criminal trial of a dozen prisoners, it was alleged the riot had begun with a disagreement between two prisoners and a Corrections officer in the Yard 116 exercise area on December 29, 2020.

Things simmered down but a few hours later the mood towards officers turned, an alert was issued for more officers to go to the yard and then a Code Red was sent which meant it was an emergency that locked down the prison.

A fire was lit and in the confusion several prisoners escaped from the yard and freed members of the Mongols gang from their cells, it was alleged.

With fire spreading through one unit officers had to quickly evacuate 200 prisoners. A group of prisoners spent several days on the roof of the prison.

They surrendered on January 3, 2021.