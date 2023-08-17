Lauren Dickason: Inside the trial of the mother who killed her daughters

A jury reached a majority verdict after 15 hours of deliberations at the High Court in Christchurch, having heard four weeks of evidence against the 42-year-old doctor.

Warning: This story contains details that many will find upsetting

On September 16, 2021, something “snapped” in a South African doctor to make her kill her three children.

We may not ever know why, but over the last four weeks her mental health and actions have been laid bare at the High Court at Christchurch.

There was no dispute Lauren Dickason caused the death of her three children. But the Crown argued it was murder, while Dickason’s legal team said it was a case of infanticide and/or insanity.

The Crimes Act defines infanticide as where a woman causes the death of a child under 10 “in a manner that amounts to culpable homicide, and where at the time of the offence the balance of her mind was disturbed, by reason of her not having fully recovered from the effect of giving birth to that or any other child...”.

If someone is found guilty of infanticide, and not of murder or manslaughter, they are liable to face a jail term not exceeding 3 years.

But on Wednesday, the jury reached a majority verdict and found Dickason guilty on all three counts of murder. She now faces a possible life sentence.

She appeared to have been crying before delivery of the verdicts, but was emotionless as they were handed down.

South African doctor Dickason, 42, denied charges of murdering her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6, in Timaru.

Stuff Lauren Dickason has been on trial at the High Court in Christchurch.

The jury of eight women and four men had to decide if Dickason was insane at the time and didn’t know killing her children was morally wrong, or, if her mind was disturbed by a disorder as a consequence of childbirth. If neither, she would be guilty of murder.

The Crown accepts Dickason was suffering a major depressive episode when she killed her children but say she acted out of anger, frustration and resentment and knew what she did was morally wrong.

Move to Timaru and killings

The Dickasons moved to Timaru from Pretoria in South Africa in August, 2021.

It wasn’t long before Dickason’s mental health deteriorated, with her having thoughts of harming her children eight or nine weeks prior to their deaths.

At about 10pm on September 16, Dickason’s husband, Graham, returned home from a work dinner to the worst possible sight: his three daughters’ lifeless bodies tucked up in their beds with cable ties around their necks.

His wife was disoriented.

“I panicked. I didn’t know what to do. I ran back and asked her what’s she done,” he said.

Something triggered Dickason that night.

Supplied Lauren Dickason was accused of killing her three children – Liané, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2 – soon after the South African family arrived in Timaru.

The following day she told Detective Michael Kneebone the children were “out of control” and not listening.

“I went to the garage. I saw some cable ties there. I thought that could possibly work.”

She made the children lie in one bedroom so they were together and played a game of making necklaces with the ties.

The ties pulled tight around the children’s necks made them lethargic and lie down, she said.

The children were still able to breathe, so she suffocated them with a towel.

Karla was killed first.

“She was being really, really, really horrible to me lately. She’s been biting me and hitting me and scratching me and throwing tantrums 24 hours a day and I just don’t know how to manage that. That’s why I did her first.”

As Liané fought for her life before being strangled and suffocated, she told her mother she loved her.

“....the oldest one was very angry, and she wants to know why I’m doing this to them because I’m the best mum, and she loves me,” Dickason said.

She knew the children had died because she listened to their hearts.

Pool photographer Lauren Dickason was interviewed by Detective Michael Kneebone the day after the deaths of her children.

Dickason said she gave the girls a hug after killing them and recalled thinking: “I thought it’s over and they don’t have to see this world again.”

After killing the children, Dickason tried to kill herself. The next thing she recalls is waking up in Timaru Hospital.

The next day she told Detective Kneebone she’d been thinking of hurting her children for eight or nine weeks, but the feelings had “popped up” and were different to her postpartum depression.

“I was trying to find a way to ease the pressure. The schools have been locked and we’ve been managing to get through it because in South Africa we can still have contact with friends, but here, I’ve got nobody. It was a big shock to us.”

Mental health history

Dickason had struggled with depression since she was 15.

The couple endured 17 rounds of IVF and one miscarriage before having Liané in 2014 and the twins in 2018, which played a role in her ongoing depression.

Riots and looting in South Africa, planning to emigrate, staying in quarantine and difficulty adjusting to small-town Timaru all culminated in stress for the family and Dickason in particular, her husband Graham said.

Her mental health worsened in the months and weeks leading up to the children’s deaths.

South African mothers living in Timaru said Dickason seemed overwhelmed, thin, tired and like she had a “black cloud” over her.

The jury were taken through more than 900 messages on Dickason’s phone which outline a woman who at times was struggling to cope with motherhood and misbehaving children.

Supplied Lauren Dickason was found guilty of killing her three children.

But the messages also showed her love for them.

In the weeks before the deaths, Dickason said she hated living in New Zealand.

“I really want to come back...this is not going to work for me.”

Murder or infanticide

Prosecutor Andrew McRae said Dickason killed her girls out of "anger and control”, but Dickason’s lawyer Kerryn Beaton, KC, said the killings were not due to anger and resentment, but someone suffering from a severe mental illness.

The Crown’s case was that, by late 2020 or early 2021, Dickason’s postpartum depression had recovered and was a minimal contributor.

When the girls started misbehaving on that night, Dickason “snapped”.

She must have known what she was doing was morally wrong, McRae said.

“She did the acts with purpose and was deliberate… once started, the actions of the defendant couldn’t be stopped… she snapped…

“Then she realised, ‘What am I going to do?’ And took haphazard steps to take her own life.”

As hard as it might be, the only verdict available was guilty of murder of all three children, McRae concluded.

George Heard/Pool Defence counsel Kerryn Beaton, KC.

But the defence case was Dickason tried to kill herself and her children, because she viewed the world and New Zealand as a dangerous place for all of them. She didn’t want to leave them behind and, in her depressed state, believed they were a burden on her husband and the girls’ father, Beaton said.

Beaton said the children’s father never expected she could do such a thing.

“Lauren Dickason never abused her children… never neglected them… she was a loving mother, she wasn’t trying to get back at her husband, she was severely depressed…she thought she was doing the right thing…she tucked them into bed and told them she loved them”.

‘Trial by jury, not by expert’

The expert evidence in this case differed between the defence and the Crown, with Justice Cameron Mander reminding the jury it was for them to decide what evidence they accepted.

The three experts called on behalf of the defence all said Dickason’s postpartum depression played a part and there were elements of psychosis at play.

But the experts for the Crown found she was not psychotic at the time of the killings.

Dr Susan Hatters-Friedman said Dickason had both an infanticide and insanity defence available.

Hatters-Friedman, a psychiatrist, found Dickason was suffering from postpartum depression with the presence of psychotic delusions at the time.

Psychologist Ghazi Metoui said Dickason’s postpartum depression was chronic and to a severe level at the time of the killings.

George Heard/Stuff Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae said the correct verdict was guilty of murder.

Metoui considered the balance of her mind was disturbed by the effects of childbirth, and that she met the threshold for infanticide.

Her severe major depressive disorder was an extension of, and part of her postnatal depression from the birth of Liané in 2015, which again resurfaced after the twins were born in 2018, and continued at varying levels to the time of the killings.

Dr Justin Barry-Walsh said, midway through 2021, Dickason was severely depressed and departed from reality.

But the Crown experts believed while Dickason was disturbed at the time of the killings, she would have known what she was doing was morally wrong.

Dr Simon McLeavey believed the killings were a product of control on her part, McLeavey said, unrelated to reproductive issues, and she could feasibly understand that what she was doing was wrong.

Regardless of what verdict they returned with, Justice Mander assured the jury he would determine an appropriate sentence if Dickason was found guilty of murder or an appropriate order if she was found not guilty by reason of infanticide or insanity.

