Prison boss apologises after inmate dupes guards, uses laptop for social media

An inmate at Christchurch Men’s Prison duped guards and used a laptop to access social media.

Hot on the heels of pornography being found on computers at Christchurch Men’s Prison, Corrections has been forced to apologise for another IT breach at the same site - this time after an inmate duped guards and used a laptop to access social media.

The “completely unacceptable” incident at the jail - one of New Zealand’s largest - happened after a prisoner smashed his way into a metal lock box in a secure interview room and grabbed a laptop on August 7.

The man was in the room for a phone call related to a report being prepared for a court sentencing hearing. Due to the private nature of the call, staff were supposedly monitoring him remotely using CCTV, Corrections said.

But somehow, they missed the inmate breaking into the lock box and accessing the laptop, which was meant for whānau video calls. The IT breach was only discovered after the man was returned to his unit at the prison.

“CCTV footage shows that after the prisoner’s authorised call finished, instead of alerting staff, he presented as though the call was ongoing,” Corrections southern regional commissioner Glenn Morrison said in a statement.

“The prisoner caused significant damage to the lock box and as a result gained access to the laptop.”

Forensic analysis of the computer was ongoing, but initial information suggested the inmate had accessed a social media site, Morrison said.

“This is completely unacceptable.

“I acknowledge that this person accessing social media could be traumatic and distressing for anyone who has been impacted by this person’s offending, and on behalf of Corrections, I would like to apologise to them.”

He said the inmate had been charged with misconduct.

In late June, images of naked women were found in cells and on computers at the prison.

A Corrections officer allegedly smuggled the pornography into the jail on USB sticks.

It was then loaded onto computers in an area known as the canteen distribution centre, where it was printed, laminated and delivered to inmates in their weekly shopping. Pornography is banned in prison, classified as contraband along with cellphones, drugs and weapons.

Morrison previously said the Corrections officer had been suspended and was subject to an employment investigation.

On Friday, in the wake of the latest IT breach, he said video-calling laptops had been removed from all interview rooms to prevent a similar incident.

“It is also my expectation that prisoners are monitored while in secure interview rooms, and the Prison Director has issued a reminder to staff of the processes around supervising video calls.

“We are still establishing the full facts of this incident and additional measures may be implemented as a result.”

The incidents are the latest in a series of embarrassing episodes for the department at Christchurch Men’s Prison.

In 2019, a group of inmates who were drunk on home brew filled a skip with water in the engineering workshop and used it as a swimming pool.

The same year, Stuff revealed how a team of elite prison guards ran a secret, unauthorised spying operation for years.