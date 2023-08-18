Recipe for disaster: Fatal crash driver broke nearly every road safety rule

A deadly cocktail of factors likely contributed to the crash that killed James Heaven in December 2021.

James Heaven was breaking just about every road safety rule when he crashed on a gravel road in rural Canterbury, was thrown from his dilapidated car and died.

The 50-year-old was nearly four times the legal blood alcohol limit, driving too fast, not wearing a seatbelt, and behind the wheel of an unregistered old station wagon which was not roadworthy.

Add to that the fact he had one eye and was suffering ongoing effects of an historic traumatic brain injury, it was a recipe for disaster.

In a finding released on Friday, a coroner has highlighted the deadly cocktail of factors involved in the December 2021 crash, in the hope doing so will “reduce the chances of further deaths occurring in similar circumstances”.

A fortnight before he was killed, Heaven, an ACC beneficiary, and his partner Rachael Hunter, moved to a farm in Glendhu Rd, Waipara, about 90km north of Christchurch.

About the same time, the couple bought a 1993 Suzuki station wagon for use only on the farm. It was not registered and its warrant of fitness expired in 2007.

Heaven had suffered a traumatic brain injury years earlier, which left him fatigued and with ongoing dizziness, headaches and poor memory. He’d also lost an eye in an incident as a child.

According to the finding, Hunter said her partner was very safety conscious, and would not hesitate to suggest someone else should drive if he was tired or had been drinking.

Supplied Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale’s findings into the crash were made public on Friday.

Heaven was an alcoholic. Earlier in 2021, he’d been in rehab and wanted to quit drinking. The couple had agreed the farm would be an alcohol-free zone and had communicated that to friends and family.

However, on December 3, Heaven’s daughter, Avalon, and her boyfriend Cannon Crawford, visited him at the farm while Hunter was at work. Avalon had celebrated her birthday the previous day and the group shared a box of beers.

That evening, Heaven and Crawford went for a drive in the station wagon. Being new to the area, the pair wanted to explore whether the road outside the farm led to the beach about 15km away. At the beach they drank more beers before driving home, west along Glendhu Rd, with Heaven behind the wheel. Neither he nor Crawford were wearing seatbelts. The speed limit was 100kmh.

About 8pm, roughly 5km from the farm, Heaven lost control of the car on a corner. He overcorrected and the vehicle hit a clay bank, rolled twice and ended up back on its wheels. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Crawford was not seriously injured but found Heaven lying on the road on his back, dead.

Crawford later said there were “red flags” about Heaven’s driving prior to the crash, as he’d entered some corners, including the final one, too fast.

Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale said an array of factors likely contributed to the crash.

Heaven was heavily intoxicated - his blood alcohol level was 187mg per 100ml of blood (the legal limit is 50mg). He had relevant health issues, such as reduced eyesight and a head injury, and had not rested that afternoon as normal to alleviate fatigue.

He was driving into the glare of a low sun, which may have dazzled him and made it hard for him to see the bend where he crashed. He was likely driving at excessive speed for the conditions and cornering too fast. He was unfamiliar with the road, and inexperienced in driving the car, which had mechanical defects that may have affected its steering, stability and braking.

The Coroner noted it was “highly questionable” whether an unroadworthy vehicle should be used on private land, let alone a public road.

In delivering her findings, she said the “avoidable death” reinforced the dangers of drink-driving, the need to always wear a seatbelt and the importance of driving to the conditions.

Hunter declined comment when contacted by Stuff.