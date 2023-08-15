'I'm sorry for what I've done' - guilty plea from woman who stabbed her partner 22 times in the bath

A woman who stabbed her partner 22 times in the bath, has admitted the murder but will keep her name suppressed – for now.

A 61-year-old woman appeared via audiovisual link before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court of Dunedin on Tuesday morning.

She entered a plea of guilty to murder of the murder of Mark Henry Willis, 58, and was convicted of the charge.

The woman continued her interim name suppression, which included her occupation and where she worked until her sentencing on October 4.

The woman was taken into custody after reports of a death at her home in the Dunedin suburb of Tainui on May 18.

The police summary of the facts said the woman and Willis met six years ago via an online dating site, and she moved to Wellington to be with him.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police officer outside the cordoned-off home

The couple later headed south together to settle in Dunedin about 17 months ago, and bought a three-bedroom home in Tainui.

While aspects of her work remain suppressed, the summary of facts noted her mental health deteriorated in the months prior to the murder, and she was on sick leave.

On the night of the murder, Willis came home from work at about 4.30pm, and half an hour later went to have a bath.

Around at that time his partner, armed with a knife with a 10cm blade, entered the bathroom and stabbed him 22 times, as well slashing him six times.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The house centred around the homicide investigation.

One of those stab wounds severed an artery, in Willis’ upper torso area, with four damaging his lungs, and another to his liver. Those stab wounds ranged from 11mm to 110mm deep,

At 5.15pm, the woman messaged her children via Facebook, saying: ‘’I love you guys – I’m sorry for what I’ve done’’.

Two minutes later she transferred $45,000 from her bank account to one of her children

At 5.18pm she rang 111 and spoke with police, admitting she had stabbed her partner to death. She advised that the weapon was a knife, and it was left in the bathroom.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police at the scene of a homicide investigation on Tainui Rd, Dunedin.

Police arrived at the scene at 5.27pm and arrested the woman, who was wearing a blood-stained top. She had several superficial cuts to her hands and fingers.

The victim was found dead in the bath.

The cause of death was attributed to blood loss as a result of the stab wounds.

She declined to comment to police.