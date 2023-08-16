Central Otago driver five times over alcohol limit in fatal birthday crash

Martin Charles Te Au was found about five meters from his crashed vehicle. (file photo)

A Central Otago gib stopper was five times over the legal alcohol limit when he died in a car crash in the early hours of his 39th birthday.

Martin Charles Te Au had been drinking premixed spirits with his boss in Albert Town, on the outskirts of Wānaka, before leaving to drive the 10km home to Luggate, on January 17, 2022.

A report by Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame said he crashed on a straight piece of road on the Wānaka-Luggate Highway, near Wānaka Airport, and died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The father of four visited his boss Josiah Carnie on January 16 where he drank about 12 premixed spirit drinks, the report said.

Carnie described Te Au as a good worker and a happy person with a positive attitude.

Carnie assumed that Te Au was going to sleep on the couch, which he had done several times before after drinking.

Another friend who was at the house said she had previously had to stop Te Au from driving home after he had been drinking.

Carnie was woken by Te Au walking into his bedroom at about 2.30am.

He did not say anything but then heard Te Au start his van and drive off.

A motorist found Te Au’s body about five metres from his crashed vehicle at about 4.15am

A report by the police Serious Crash Unit found no evidence of any other party being involved in the crash.

It found Te Au had diverged from his road lane, overcorrected, and lost control of his vehicle.

He had a blood alcohol level of 257mg per 100 litres, which is five times over the legal blood alcohol limit for drivers, and was not wearing a seat belt.

Report author Senior Constable Patterson suggested the outcome of the crash may have been different had Te Au worn a seat belt.

Coroner Cunninghame said it was more likely than not that Te Au failed to keep control of his vehicle because he was driving while intoxicated.

His death was another illustration of the dangers of drinking and driving, she said.

“Regrettably, Mr Te Au declined to take advantage of the opportunity to spend the night at his friends’ house, and drove home with tragic consequences,” she said.