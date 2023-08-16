Person critical after Dunedin stabbing incident

Emergency services responded to an incident where a person was critically injured at a home in Carlton Hill, Dunedin, about 9pm on Tuesday night.

A person was critically injured in a Dunedin stabbing incident, sparking a large response from emergency services on Tuesday night.

Police officers and paramedics were called to a property on Calton Hill about 9pm after reports a person may have been stabbed.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, with a patient taken to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries.

Police were investigating the incident, a spokesperson said, and would not comment on whether the offender remained at large.