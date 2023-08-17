Death in a tub: The murder, the lover and the crime thriller

The plot of his debut film featured ‘slaughter and mayhem’, but the truth was stranger than fiction for a murdered director.

When police arrived at a modest bungalow in the Dunedin suburb of Tainui on the Thursday evening of May 18, they found a woman in bloodstained clothing and a dead man in the bath tub.

That man, named in the High Court as Mark Henry Willis, 58, had been stabbed 22 times and slashed a further six, by a kitchen knife wielded by his partner of the last six years.

That partner continues to have interim name suppression, and on Tuesday morning pleaded guilty to the murder of Willis.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police cordon off the scene of the murder.

While the motive for that murder remained unknown, the summary of facts said the woman – who had her occupation and employer also suppressed – had been off work on sick leave after her mental health deteriorated.

After the murder, the woman messaged her children via Facebook, saying: “I love you guys – I’m sorry for what I’ve done’’, and later she transferred $45,000 from her bank account to one of them.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Police investigating the death of a man found in Dunedin.

The murder of his friend had shocked Matthew Mawkes, of Wellington, who had known Willis for two decades, and who had bonded over a mutual love of movies.

“Somewhere along the line we decided to write our own movie, which led to the feature film we are still completing.’’

The pair started writing that film, Blind Panic, a decade ago at Willis’ former flat in Wellington, and thanks to a Kickstarter campaign they were able to raise about $50,000 to begin production. Later some private investors also helped back the low budget project.

Antony Kitchener/Supplied Mark Willis, right, on the set of his film: Blind Panic

The shooting and editing of that film had been completed, with the project now moving towards ‘’those final touches’’, including sound mixing and the score.

“Obviously it would have been fantastic having Mark onboard with all of that.’’

The pair, who co-wrote and directed the film, shot it over just 21 days.

Antony Kitchener/Supplied Mark Willis, right, on the set of Blind Panic

The pair also re-shot the ending to the crime thriller, ‘’because it had to have a strong final impact, especially with the finale ... and we believe it does’’.

The film, which was aiming to be released next year, featured a plot of ‘’slaughter and mayhem’’.

‘’However, our film is not dark, which was really very important for Mark. He had an amazing sense of humour, so it is not a dark film, even though it touches on dark themes, it is more of a wild ride.

“We hate that cinema of unease ... not really our cup of tea,’’ Mawkes said of the film.

Mawkes last saw Willis and his partner a month before the murder, with the pair staying at his house, and “both appearing upbeat’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The road was cordoned-off to the house in the days after the murder.

Willis had met her just after principal photography on the film had been completed, ‘’which is usually the low point for any film director, because you have expended all your energy’’.

The pair, who had met online, appeared to have an ‘’amazing relationship, lots of laughs, really close tight-knit couple’’.

Willis had only short-term relationships prior to meeting her, and he had no children, he said.

His former partner would be sentenced on October 4.

Mawkes said Willis should be remembered for what he always was, a gentle guy and a nice person, and someone who had spent years working as a caregiver for Idea Services in Wellington.

The pair had been excited about the upcoming release of the film, which reflected Willis’ talents, which he had honed on the likes of Scarfies, which was directed by Robert Sarkies and starred a young Taika Waititi, and his short film Splinter.

Willis was an extremely talented filmmaker, and his ingenuity shined on set.

That included a scene where the directors wanted to capture the main character looking at his neighbour, a blind woman, through a window.

“We literally put a pane of glass outside on the street to capture his reflection, because we couldn’t get into the neighbour’s house.’’

“The things you do on a low budget movie. It was largely filmed in a grotty student flat, and we just paid those tenants’ rent for a couple of weeks, so we could film there.’’

The focus now was to be true to Willis’ vision, Mawkes said.

“I need to try to think about what he would want it to be.’’