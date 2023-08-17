Husband and wife 501 deportees scammed $9m from banks using false paperwork

Shaojing Niu defrauded banks into giving him more than $9 million dollars in loans to build a property portfolio.

A New Zealand property developer who scammed banks into handing out more than $9 million dollars in loans is being deported from Australia, despite his children remaining there.

Shaojing Niu​ saw his last chance to stay in his adoptive home dashed when his bid to have the cancellation of his visa overturned was thrown out by the Australian Administrative Appeals Tribunal​ last week.

Niu and his wife have both been serving prison sentences in Melbourne after they spent years using fake paperwork to defraud banks for loans totalling $9,027,833.51​.

They used the money to build a substantial property portfolio – buying houses, refinancing existing loans and building units in Melbourne.

The couple has been living in Australia since 2014, but after getting caught and ultimately jailed on eight counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, they saw their visas cancelled under the controversial section 501 of the Australian Migration Act.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff Niu will be sent back to New Zealand where he holds citizenship.

The Australian government has been using those powers since 2014 to deport foreign nationals with criminal records on character grounds.

Niu was born in China but came to New Zealand in 2001 and gained citizenship five years later, before earning a bachelor of business economics.

He struggled to find a job in his field and instead worked as a locksmith before deciding to move to Australia for a better life for his four children, the tribunal heard.

But within a year of landing in Melbourne, he and his wife had already begun their scheme, which saw them hiding liabilities and handing over false documents to bankers.

CHRIS SKELTON Former Rebels gang member and one of many 501 deportees who've returned to New Zealand, Lee Te Puia, is now mentoring through his boxing gym. (This video was first published in September, 2022)

Deputy tribunal president Peter Britten-Jones​, who presided over the tribunal, gave credit to Niu for pleading guilty, but said he wasn’t sure if the 43-year-old understood the impact of his offending.

“[Niu] said that he became ‘nervous and thought it wasn’t right’ after the first time he obtained false payslips in 2015 but by that stage he said he was committed to the projects and felt that he ‘couldn’t stop’”, Britten-Jones said.

“The truth is that he could have stopped because the records show that, not only did he not stop, but he in fact commenced new development projects using false documents as late as October 2017.”

He also noted Niu was “very well educated and in a stable environment trying to provide for his children when he offended”, which he said Niu would be again when he was released.

“There will be a very real temptation to try to increase his wealth by fraudulent activity.”

And while he accepted Niu’s assertion that his property development provided employment and housing, “any positive benefits have been offset by the negative impact of the criminal activity associated with his activities”.

Three of Niu’s children have said they will remain in Australia if their father is deported, despite having a close relationship with him.

His eldest daughter who is 19, said it would be hard for her to look after her younger siblings while working and studying.

Niu’s wife, whose visa has also been cancelled, will face her own hearing in front of the tribunal.

Despite that the decision to revoke Niu’s visa was affirmed, and he will return to New Zealand when he is released.