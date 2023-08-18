Loafers Lodge fire murder accused misses second High Court appearance

Loafers Lodge behind emergency tape on May 17, the day after the fire that killed five residents. (File photo)

The case against the man charged with murdering five victims of the Loafers Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington, has been called in the High Court for the second time.

The man, 48, whose name is suppressed, was not present on Friday in person or via an audiovisual link.

He has not entered pleas to the five charges of murder, one of setting fire to the lodge, and one of setting fire to a couch. The case is next in court again on October 6.

The Loafers Lodge fire in May claimed the lives of five men and left more than 90 residents homeless and without their belongings.

STUFF Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Brendan Nally, on the day of the Loafers Lodge fire which killed five people, talks of how sprinklers in the Newtown lodge would have led to a better result.

The dead were named as Michael Wahrlich​, 67, Melvin Parun​, 68, Kenneth Barnard​, 67, Peter Glenn O’ Sullivan​, 64, and Liam James Hockings, 50.

The man first appeared in court on May 19, facing the two arson charges.

Murder charges were laid later. A trial date has been set for August 5, 2024.

At the High Court in Wellington on Friday the man’s lawyer, Louise Sziranyi, asked for his name suppression to continue in the meantime and Justice Christine Grice agreed.

The judge excused the defendant’s attendance. He is in custody in the meantime.

Crown prosecutor Grant Burston appeared for the Crown.

Other details of Friday’s hearing were suppressed.